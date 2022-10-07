Andrew Peasley and Titus Swen

University of Wyoming junior quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) hands the ball off to junior running back Titus Swen (2) during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

Quarterback

Both squads are led by signal-callers, who called another school home last season. Former Kansas quarterback Mile Kendrick has thrown for 593 yards and three touchdowns against five interceptions for New Mexico. UW is helmed by Andrew Peasley, who started his career at Utah State. Peasley has been above average at times and subpar at others while throwing for 831 yards and seven scores. He was 6 for 20 for 85 yards, two TDs and an interception after suffering a hip injury during the Cowboys' 33-16 loss to San Jose State. UW has the advantage if the Peasley who was 71 for 110 in Games 2-5 shows up. The Lobos are giving up more than 250 passing yards per game, setting the table for a potential rebound game for Peasley.

