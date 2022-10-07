University of Wyoming junior quarterback Andrew Peasley (6) hands the ball off to junior running back Titus Swen (2) during a football game at War Memorial Stadium in Laramie on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022. Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle
Both squads are led by signal-callers, who called another school home last season. Former Kansas quarterback Mile Kendrick has thrown for 593 yards and three touchdowns against five interceptions for New Mexico. UW is helmed by Andrew Peasley, who started his career at Utah State. Peasley has been above average at times and subpar at others while throwing for 831 yards and seven scores. He was 6 for 20 for 85 yards, two TDs and an interception after suffering a hip injury during the Cowboys' 33-16 loss to San Jose State. UW has the advantage if the Peasley who was 71 for 110 in Games 2-5 shows up. The Lobos are giving up more than 250 passing yards per game, setting the table for a potential rebound game for Peasley.
Advantage: Push
Running back
UW's Titus Swen has posted 455 yards and four touchdowns on the ground. He also has been part of the Cowboys' passing attack, catching eight passes for 39 yards. Dawaiian McNeely also has been solid rushing for 154 yards on 36 carries, despite playing with a club and cast on his right hand. New Mexico's Nathaniel Jones has averaged just 3.9 yards per carry on 48 attempts. Sherod White also has 131 yards on 31 attempts.
Advantage: Wyoming
Wide receivers and tight ends
UW has done a good job of distributing the football this fall, as four different players have at least 101 receiving yards. Joshua Cobbs leads the way with 269 yards and two touchdowns on 23 receptions. New Mexico is led by Geordon Porter and Luke Wysong, who have 263 and 120 receiving yards, respectively. There's a steep drop in production after that.
Advantage: Wyoming
Offensive line
Offensive line has been a strength for the Cowboys throughout this season. However, coach Craig Bohl was critical of that unit – the guards and center, in particular – after the offense struggled to get going both on the ground and through the air against San Jose State. New Mexico, on the other hand, is averaging just 248.8 yards of total offense this season, which shows it's not getting much help from the offensive line.
Advantage: Wyoming
Defensive line
Nose tackle Cole Godbout and defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole continue to play at an All-Mountain West level. Godbout is third among the Pokes with 32 tackles, while Godbout ranks fifth with 27. Defensive ends DeVonne Harris, Braden Siders and Oluwaseyi Omotosho have shown signs of what they're capable of, but the Cowboys coaches have said they'd like to see them do a better job of turning quarterback pressures into sacks. The Lobos' defensive front creates confusion and occupies blockers so their linebackers and safeties can roam free.
Advantage: Wyoming
Linebackers
Cowboys' sophomore middle linebacker Easton Gibbs has notched 46 tackles (27 solo) through the first six games this fall. Classmate Shae Suiaunoa also has played well, racking up 33 tackles (23 solo). New Mexico sophomores Cody Moon and Alec Marenco and senior Reco Hannah all have at least 25 tackles. Moon also has 3.5 sacks, while Hannah returned an interception 22 yards for a touchdown.
Advantage: Push
Defensive backs
UW's coaches stressed the need for the secondary to win more battles for contested balls and help improve the Cowboys' third-down defense, which ranks 96th out of 131 Football Bowl Subdivision teams. New Mexico senior safety Jerrick Reed II has a team-high 39 tackles and seven pass breakups. A.J. Haulcy is playing more after Tavian Combs suffered a season-ending injury. Haulcy has produced 24 tackles and an interception.
Advantage: New Mexico
Special teams
UW's John Hoyland is a perfect 13 for 13 on extra point attempts this season, and has gone 13 of 14 on field goal attempts. The lone miss actually hit off the top of the right upright and bounced wide during the Cowboys' double-overtime win over Tulsa. Hoyland also drilled a 49-yarder in UW's loss to San Jose State, despite battling what Bohl described as an ear infection. New Mexico's George Steinkamp and Luke Drzewiecki have combined to go 12 for 13 on extra points and 4 of 8 on field goals.
Advantage: Wyoming
Final score: Wyoming 24, New Mexico 20
Jeremiah Johnke is the WyoSports editor. He can be reached at jjohnke@wyosports.net or 307-633-3137. Follow him on Twitter at @jjohnke.