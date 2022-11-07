LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team accomplished a big goal last season, clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.
The Cowboys went into March Madness 25-8 overall and 13-5 in conference play after an 81-68 loss to top-seeded Boise State in the Mountain West semifinals. While just making it to the tournament was a team goal, UW’s mission to make a deep run fell short with a 66-58 loss to Indiana in the “First Four.”
Luckily for the Cowboys, the program returns eight lettermen and 85% of its scoring from last year’s team. UW has 10 upperclassmen listed on its roster to make it one of the most experienced teams in the entire country.
“I think the depth this year is definitely one of our biggest strengths,” senior Hunter Maldonado said. “At any point in time, it could be anyone’s night out there. We have a ton of talented players that can put the ball in the hole.”
Maldonado is going into his sixth year at UW, and has experienced plenty of highs and lows in the program. His confidence is at an all-time high going into a season in which his team was ranked No. 30 in ESPN’s preseason polls
“This is the best team I’ve had leading up to a season, and I think that comes from all the work we’ve put in,” Maldonado said. “Obviously, last year was a good team, but I think this year’s team has more depth. That’s huge in college basketball, especially with how long the season is. I think the sky's the limit.”
Jeff Linder is entering his third season as UW’s coach. Last year, Linder helped lead the Cowboys to their first at-large bid to the Big Dance since 2002.
Linder will be working with plenty of familiar talent this winter. Maldonado averaged 18.5 points, 6.3 assists and 5.7 rebounds per game to accompany junior forward Graham Ike, who averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds.
Ike was named the MW preseason player of the year, and both Ike and Maldonado were voted to the preseason all-conference team before MW Media Days last month. The Cowboys were voted No. 2 in the preseason conference rankings with four first-place votes and 204 total points.
San Diego State was voted to the No. 1 spot in the MW with 16 first-place votes and 216 points. This year is the first time since the 2002-03 season the Cowboys were voted in the top 2 in the conference to start the season.
The dynamic duo of Ike and Maldonado will join several key role players from a year ago, including forward Jeremiah Oden and guard Xavier DuSell. Oden averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 32 starts, and DuSell averaged 7.8 points and 4.5 rebounds in 20 starts.
The Cowboys lost just one starter from a year ago, but his absence will definitely be felt. Sharpshooter Drake Jeffries declared for the NBA draft after averaging 10.3 points and 5.4 rebounds last year for the Cowboys.
Brendan Wenzel and Hunter Thompson will also return this season after playing in all 34 of UW’s games last season.
The Cowboys’ eight returners will be joined by a trio of Southern California transfers, including UCLA’s Jake Kyman and USC’s Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo.
Having so many key players return to accompany a handful of transfers has Ike excited going into the new year. What has impressed Ike the most through the off-season is the team’s ability to gel together and challenge each other every day in practice.
“I’m proud of this team more than anything,” Ike said. “I know where we’ve all come from. Starting in May, we got a new batch of guys and a few guys left, but I’m really proud of these guys here for where we are in this present moment, because it hasn’t been easy.
“We’ve had some ups and downs, but to still be able to hold on together really shows how much we do as a team. The love that we have for each other is out of this world. It’s limitless, and that really shows on the court and every day in practice. I think that’s going to lead us to do great things.”
Losing to Indiana in the NCAA Tournament has been on Ike’s mind since March. But the junior standout isn’t dwelling on the pain. Rather, he is using it as motivation to do better this year.
“The game in March was something that was very huge for me,” Ike said. “Even with the little things, like how we were talking through the tunnel or doing the practice before the game while people were watching. Those were all new experiences that I haven’t had before, but I’m grateful for them now.
“That game, those moments and those feelings, I want to keep them with me and not bury them inside. I want to keep them with me every single day, because we know where we want to get back to. … We have to remember those feelings from last year. When things might not be going our way, or maybe the shots aren’t falling, we need to continue to find a way to win.”
Before the Cowboys can focus on getting back to the NCAA Tournament, the first step is to bring a MW championship back to Laramie. In order to do that, Linder has his team focused on taking the season one game at a time.
The Cowboys flipped the script last year. Linder’s typically been viewed as an offensive-minded coach, but UW ranked just 138th in total offense with 72.5 points per game. That mark tied Nevada for fourth in the MW.
Defensively, the Cowboys finished fourth in the MW and 62nd nationally with an average of 65.5 points allowed per game. UW will look to improve on both marks over the course of this season.
Proving an overlooked program like UW can qualify and compete with a Big Ten school in March Madness was step one for Ike, his teammates and his coaches last season. But last year’s run was just a little taste of what Ike has in mind going into his third season in Laramie.
“How hungry am I? It’s almost indescribable,” Ike said. “We’re trying to achieve a Mountain West championship first, and that has me hungrier than anything. I understand what I need to bring to this team and to the locker room, and that’s big. That has my hunger right now. And it’s a big appetite.”