20220315-spts-JeremiahOden

Indiana forward Jordan Geronimo, center, drives past while University of Wyoming’s Jeremiah Oden, right, and Hunter Maldonado defend during the Cowboys’ 66-58 loss in the First Four of the NCAA Tournament on March 15, in Dayton, Ohio.

LARAMIE – The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team accomplished a big goal last season, clinching a spot in the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015.

The Cowboys went into March Madness 25-8 overall and 13-5 in conference play after an 81-68 loss to top-seeded Boise State in the Mountain West semifinals. While just making it to the tournament was a team goal, UW’s mission to make a deep run fell short with a 66-58 loss to Indiana in the “First Four.”

Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus