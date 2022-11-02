LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming soccer team had four players honored with postseason Mountain West awards.
Senior Jamie Tatum, junior Alyssa Bedard, freshman Alyssa Glover and head coach Colleen Corbin all reeled in recognition.
Tatum earned MW offensive player of the year in addition to being named to the first team. She paced the Cowgirls and the conference in many statistical categories.
She topped the league with nine goals, three game-winning goals – all which were scored in the final two minutes of a match – and 22 points. She added a team-best four assists, which ranked fourth in the MW.
Tatum is the first Cowgirl to win an award of this magnitude since Taylor Burton – current director of player development – won MW conference defender of the year in 2018.
Bedard joined Tatum on the first team as she netted five goals, which ranked second on the team and eighth in the conference. Half of those scores were game-winners, while Bedard added an assist on the season for a total of 11 points.
Glover garnered All-Newcomer team after scoring a pair of goals and having two assists for six points. She also received offensive and freshman of the week honors after scoring a goal and having an assist in Wyoming’s trip to the state of Nevada.
Corbin won MW coach of the year after guiding the Cowgirls to a share of the regular-season title and the No. 1 seed at the upcoming conference tournament. Wyoming was picked ninth in the conference’s preseason coaches poll.
The Cowgirls recorded four second half come-from-behind victories, which was a new program record. They hadn’t had more than two such wins in any one season.
Cowgirls open MW tourney against SDSU
UW begins its Mountain West Women’s Soccer Championship on Wednesday against No. 5-seeded San Diego State at 4 p.m. at the UNM Soccer Complex in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
Wyoming, sitting at 7-6-5 overall and 6-3-2 in league, enters the tournament as the hottest team in the bracket, having won three in row. That vaulted the Cowgirls from near the cutline for the tourney to regular-season conference co-champions.
“We have solidified our lineup, and that has helped with the consistency,” Corbin said in a news release. “It’s helping with the understanding and with the relationships the players have on the field. That has allowed everybody to play at a really high level. People are excited, happy and confident, and this is exactly where we talked about being at the beginning of the year.”
San Diego State – which currently holds a 7-5-8 overall record and a 5-3-3 mark in conference – got the better of the two in its first matchup with Wyoming. The Aztecs downed the Cowgirls 2-1 on Sept. 25 in San Diego.
While there are things Wyoming can pull from that first meeting and apply this time around, Corbin believes both squads have changed quite a bit in the last month.
“Most teams in this conference look different than they do in the beginning of the season,” Corbin said. “San Diego State is a very good team. They’ve been in this position a lot. They’ve done really well in the Mountain West Tournament. But we look like a different team too since the last time we played. We are excited to have another opportunity to compete against them.”
UW senior goalkeeper Miyuki Schoyen has made 13 starts for Wyoming. She lays claim to 48 saves and a GAA of 1.39.
San Diego State advanced to the semifinals by way of defeating No. 4-seeded Utah State after 22 rounds of penalty kicks on Sunday.
Denise Castro, a first-team selection, leads the Aztecs with seven scores and four assists for 18 points. Emma Gaines-Ramos, another first-team honoree, added six goals and seven assists for 19 points.
Alexa Madueno has started all 20 matches in net for San Diego State. She owns 90 saves and a GAA of 1.20.