Graham Ike

University of Wyoming junior forward Graham Ike (33) dunks during a scrimmage at Storey Gym in Cheyenne on Saturday, Oct. 8, 2022.

For some, the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team’s season is already cooked.

For others, fans are still holding onto the hope of star forward Graham Ike making a return this season. Ike, who was voted the Mountain West preseason player of the year before being ruled out with a lower right leg injury less than a week before the season-opener, has yet to check in for the Cowboys during their 1-7 start to the conference season.


