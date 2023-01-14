lhj-20230110-spts-EthanAnderson01.jpg

Utah State guard Steven Ashworth, right, dribbles while being defended by University of Wyoming guard Ethan Anderson during the first half Tuesday in Logan, Utah.

 ELI LUCERO/LOGAN HERALD JOURNAL

LARAMIE—Being blown out by 20 points on the road stings enough.

Being blown out by 20 points in front of 7,000 fans in Logan just adds insult to injury for the injury-riddled University of Wyoming men’s basketball team. The 83-63 loss Tuesday dropped the Cowboys to 5-11 overall and 0-4 in the Mountain West, leaving UW as the only team left in the MW without a conference win.


