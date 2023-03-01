wte-20230301-spts-AllysonFertig

University of Wyoming sophomore center Allyson Fertig shoots a jump shot during the Cowgirls’ win over Colorado State on Saturday at the Arena-Auditorium in Laramie.

 Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE — I first heard Allyson Fertig’s name during my days covering prep sports for the Gillette News Record two years ago.

Though she played one classification down from the two high schools I covered, Fertig’s numbers at Douglas High were enough to catapult her to statewide recognition, including back-to-back Wyoming Gatorade player of the year awards.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

