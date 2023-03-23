LARAMIE — Heather Ezell had a simple message for her players following the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s loss to Kansas State on Tuesday in the second round of the Women’s National Invitation Tournament.
Remember the feeling.
The Cowgirls’ season came to an end with a 23-11 record, the program’s most wins since the 2018-19 season. UW finished as the runner-up in the Mountain West in both the regular season and the conference tournament earlier this month in Las Vegas.
Ezell, who just wrapped up her first season as UW’s head coach, was proud of the way her team performed all winter. While she wants the returning players to remember the success, Ezell also told her team to hold onto the pain of coming up short in the WNIT.
“Hold onto these memories,” Ezell said during a Wyoming Radio Network interview after Tuesday’s loss. “These are the ones that are a little bit tougher to hold onto, but they’re also the ones that stick with you and put the chip on your shoulder a little bit. These are the ones that make you better.”
The Cowgirls won six of their last eight games to end the season, but the pair of losses stung plenty. UW lost to No. 21-ranked UNLV 71-60 in the MW championship game in Las Vegas and 71-55 to Kansas State in the second round of the WNIT.
Three of UW’s last six wins helped lock up second place in the regular-season standings in the MW, and the next two came in Las Vegas to lock up a spot in the MW title game. The Cowgirls’ last win of the season was a 75-41 beatdown of Texas A&M-Corpus Christi in the first round of the WNIT.
Ezell endured plenty of obstacles during her first season as head coach. She was away from the team for two months after giving birth in December. In her absence, associate coach Ryan Larsen led the Cowgirls to a 12-6 record and an 11-5 mark to start conference play.
“It is hard to even put into words,” Ezell said after returning to the team last month. “Everything (Larsen) has done, from on the court, off the court, all the daily tasks, I can’t repay him. There is no way I can, for everything he has done.
“It made my life so much easier to be able to sit there and focus 100% on my baby girl, knowing that Ryan had it all taken care of. I never had to second guess something or worry that ‘this’ wasn’t going to be taken care of. He is an amazing coach, amazing guy and amazing friend. But with everything he has done, like I said, I am so lucky to have him and the rest of the staff. They have done such an awesome job.”
The Cowgirls didn’t miss a beat when Ezell returned to the bench. UW went 5-2 after Ezell came back, including a pair of wins in the MW tournament and the first-round win in the WNIT.
The future couldn’t be any brighter for the Cowgirls going into Ezell’s second season as head coach. UW will graduate super-seniors Quinn Weidemann and Tommi Olson, but will presumably return the majority of its roster next season.
Barring any transfers, the Cowgirls will return Allyson Fertig, Malene Pedersen, Emily Mellema and Tess Barnes, to name a few. Fertig was named to the All-MW team, and Pedersen earned MW freshman of the year honors at the conclusion of the regular season.
Fertig elevated her game to a new level during her sophomore season, averaging 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds this winter. She scored in double figures in 22 of the 34 games she played in, including 15 games with at least 15 points.
“I have to tell you, Allyson has turned into one of the best leaders that we have on our court,” Ezell said after a win over Colorado State in the MW tournament. “Our players look to her, and so it’s going, ‘OK, things aren’t going well. Let’s get to Allyson on the block and let her take care of business and let her get us back rolling,’ and that’s what we were able to do.”
Pedersen also stepped into a big role late in the season, finishing the year averaging 11 points, four rebounds and 2.4 assists in 34 games. The Kansas State transfer scored in double figures 19 times this winter.
Mellema will look to fill the shoes of Olson as the Cowgirls’ starting point guard. Her biggest game of the year came in the finale, scoring a career-high 19 points in the loss to Kansas State.
“She came in ready to go and competed for us,” Ezell said of Mellema after Tuesday’s loss. “Hopefully she set the tone for what’s next for her. We graduate Tommi, and she’s the point guard of the future, so hopefully this is the start of something really special for her.”
With plenty of talent likely to return to Laramie next season, UW’s program is in good hands under Ezell. Through the adversity of missing eight weeks of the season, Ezell proved herself capable of leading the Cowgirls to bright days in the future.
“We wanted to come in every day and continue to get better, and we wanted to compete,” Ezell said Tuesday. “We told the kids, I talked to the coaches even when I was gone, and there was never a time that they did not come in and work hard and weren’t ready to play.
“It’s about all of those little things. If we can continue to grow, that’s what makes really good teams and really good programs. It’s that toughness that we talk about. I’m really proud.”