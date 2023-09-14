LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming hasn’t won a conference championship in football since winning the Western Athletic Conference in 1993.
Craig Bohl, who’s in his 10th season as UW’s head coach, has earned at least six wins in each of the past six full seasons, excluding the COVID-condensed 2020 campaign. But since being hired in Laramie, Bohl has only coached in the Mountain West title game once, a 27-24 loss to San Diego State with Josh Allen in 2016.
If there was ever a year for Bohl’s Cowboys to claim their first Mountain West title, it’d be this one.
Preseason-favorite Boise State has limped out to its first 0-2 start since 2015. It took two overtimes for defending MW champions Fresno State to put away 31.5-point underdog Eastern Washington at home last weekend. And Air Force, which was picked second in this year’s MW preseason poll, escaped Houston last weekend with a 13-3 win over Sam Houston, which is in its first year playing at the FBS level.
No other team in the conference has looked truly threatening so far. San Diego State has struggled on offense. Utah State and UNLV both have blowout wins, but both were over FCS opponents.
Hawaii and San Jose State have both had gauntlets for nonconference schedules, and both have come out of it 1-2 so far. Colorado State benched its starting quarterback after one game, and New Mexico and Nevada will likely struggle to beat any team during conference play.
UW has arguably never been in a better position to win the MW, and now it has a double-overtime win over Texas Tech under its belt. With the constant talks of realignment, what better way to prove your place in a conference than winning it?
“Everyone knows that that’s the goal, and that’s what we want,” defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole said in the spring. “I feel like you really just have to take it one step at a time, one day at a time and one rep at a time.
“You just focus on what you have in front of you, and things will work out for themselves.”
What’s next for the Cowboys is a game against No. 4-ranked Texas, a team that is inside the top five for the first time since 2010. It’s the Longhorns’ highest ranking since reaching No. 2 in 2019, according to the Associated Press.
“I’ve had the chance to look at the University of Texas for 35 years,” Bohl said Monday. “A lot of years coaching against them. This is the best Texas football team I’ve seen. I think they’re as good as what’s been advertised.
“… They take a lot of shots, and they’re not foul balls, they’re long home runs.”
The Cowboys opened as 28.5-point underdogs against Texas. While the matchup guarantees an undisclosed payout to UW for traveling to Austin, Bohl looks at the matchup as an opportunity to test his players early on in the season.
“This team we’re playing, they’re different animals,” Bohl said. “I would say they rank in the same realm of the year when we were here and we played Oregon when they were in the national championship game.
“They’ve got weapons everywhere. They’re big, strong, and they run well. It’s going to be a real test.”
What’s different about this year’s Cowboys is the depth and maturity up and down the roster. That maturity showed in week one when UW fell behind 17-0 to Texas Tech midway through the first quarter.
“It was probably the same thing that was going through everyone else’s mind, but it was just like, ‘We have to turn this around, or it could get ugly,’” tight end John Michael Gyllenborg said. “And we did. We’re a tough squad, we’re a veteran squad, and we all knew that we had to get a first down and get some momentum and our (defense) would pick it up, and that’s exactly what happened.
“When we got to the fourth quarter and overtime, they were more tired, and they folded. We liked the result of the game.”
If the Cowboys are able to compete against fourth-ranked Texas after beating Texas Tech and Portland State, next weekend’s home matchup with Appalachian State could prove to be a pivotal point in UW’s season. No one would have expected the Cowboys to come out of the nonconference slate 3-1, and that mark could set UW up with plenty of momentum going into conference play.
UW was one play away from a real shot to win the Mountain Division last year, but a 20-17 loss to Boise State knocked the Cowboys out of contention. The conference has gone away from the two-division format this season, meaning the top two teams in the MW will face off in the title game in December.
“We want to win the Mountain West,” running back Jamari Ferrell said last month. “I’m full on board with that. They’ve built that into this culture. As soon as I got here, that’s what I wanted to do, and everybody else has built around that.
“We want to win that championship more than anything.”
