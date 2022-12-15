The University of Wyoming men’s basketball team has featured eight different starting lineups in its first 10 games.
The Cowboys (5-5) have struggled all season with finding their identity, but for good reason. Star forward Graham Ike has yet to touch the floor after suffering a lower leg injury. The junior averaged 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds in 33 games last year, and was named the Mountain West preseason player of the year in October.
Jeff Linder, who’s in his third year as UW’s head coach, has spoken extensively about the impossibility of replacing a guy like Ike. While losing 20 points and 10 rebounds a game hurts the Cowboys in the stat sheet, there’s also no replacing the energy Ike brings on the floor, both in practice and in games.
“That’s the thing we probably miss the most with Graham,” Linder said during a news conference last month. “... It’s not just the fact that you miss the 20 and 10, but that other teams are a little bit scared of him. That’s where he has that presence where, I told (Hunter Maldonado), we’re missing that presence. We need someone to bring that presence, and we need that more collectively as a group.”
The Cowboys returned 85% of their scoring from a year ago, with the only noticeable subtraction being Drake Jefferies, who provided 10.3 point per game last year. On top of all the returning talent, UW welcomed in three transfers – Max Agbonkpolo, Ethan Anderson and Jake Kyman – to the program this summer.
The Cowboys’ struggles early on this season have been well documented. UW lost four consecutive games at one point, on top of an embarrassing 76-72 loss at home to Southeastern Louisiana, a team the Cowboys were favored to beat by 22 points.
The problem has never been talent for the Cowboys. Linder’s problem has been finding the right combination of effort and team chemistry on the floor at the same time.
The Cowboys played 11 guys in four of their first five games this season. Playing guys at the end of the bench in garbage time during blowouts is expected, but four of those five games were decided by just 11 points or less.
Linder’s main priority since losing Ike has been finding a consistent group of eight or nine guys to play in a given night. Linder has lived up to his word, trimming down the bench to give guys more opportunities to get into a rhythm on the floor.
In the Cowboys’ last five games, UW has checked in nine players three times and 10 players twice. Playing fewer guys off the bench has led to a noticeable growth in team chemistry and valuable minutes coming off the bench.
“We’ve kind of figured out some things in terms of who we need to play,” Linder said after a 91-76 win against Texas A&M-Commerce earlier this month. “There has to be a certain level of collective grit and toughness on the floor. ... I can lose if it looks right in terms of the effort and discipline. I can lose that way. But when it’s not, that’s when I struggle.
“I think that’s been the biggest struggle right now with some of the losses we’ve had early on is just really trying to figure out who those guys, those seven or eight guys, are that give us a chance to really compete and finish games and finish games on the defensive end of the floor.”
The main beneficiary of the shortened bench has been sophomore Noah Reynolds. The left-handed guard has been the Cowboys’ leading scorer in his last three games, averaging 25 points during that span, including a career-high 30 points against Texas A&M-Commerce.
Despite coming off the bench, Reynolds led the team in minutes during a 92-65 win over Louisiana Tech at home last weekend. He was named the Mountain West player of the week on Monday for the first time in his career.
Other guys that have benefited from the shrinking rotation include veterans Hunter Thompson, Kenny Foster and Maldonado. Thompson is the only Cowboy to start all 10 games this season, while Foster has started the last two games and has provided a spark of energy on both sides of the floor.
Maldonado missed the second half against Boston College and the entire game against Santa Clara, but has returned to the lineup as one of the main facilitators and leads the team with 13.6 points per game. Xavier DuSell and Jeremiah Oden have also been contributors at times, but have had their minutes fluctuate, depending on the night.
Junior Brendan Wenzel has quietly taken on a crucial role for the Cowboys, helping the team alongside Reynolds by putting up points in bunches. Wenzel has seven starts on the year and is averaging 10 points and 4.8 rebounds.
While the shrinking bench has benefited many Cowboys, it’s also cut into playing time for all three transfers. In the Cowboys’ last game against Louisiana Tech, neither Kyman nor Agbonkpolo saw the floor, and Anderson played just 18 minutes.
Agbonkpolo went into last weekend’s game against Louisiana Tech averaging the fifth-most minutes on the team at 21. The junior has three starts on the year, but has struggled with turnovers and defense, which has likely impacted his playing time over the last month.
Kyman started one game against Grand Canyon, but is eighth on the team with an average of 14.1 minutes per game. Like Agbonkpolo, his defense could be a contributing factor in him seeing less minutes.
While he acknowledges the frustration of not playing, Linder encourages his guys – and specifically Agbonkpolo and Kyman – to keep their heads up and stay prepared.
“It’s a long season, and that’s just part of it,” Linder said after the team’s win over Louisiana Tech. “You have to be ready for the opportunity when the opportunity presents itself. There’s no feeling sorry for yourself, and there’s no pouting. You don’t have to like the fact that you didn’t play, but you have to understand why you’re not playing.
“... For those guys, we need them, but that’s also basketball. We’re not going to play 11-12 guys. We’re going to play the guys that, as of right now, give us the best chance to win games.”
The Cowboys’ last two games were the first time all season the team started the same starting lineup consecutively. Thompson, Maldonado, DuSell, Wenzel and Foster starting the game, and Reynolds, Oden and Anderson playing significant minutes off the bench has been a winning formula for the Cowboys that has been otherwise hard to come by so far this season.
With Ike’s timetable for a return still unclear, Linder’s most logical option is to stick with the lineup that has dug UW out of a 3-5 hole to start the season. Injuries aside, the team chemistry, ball movement and defensive consistency for the current rotation could go a long way when conference play starts Sunday.