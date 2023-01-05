wte-20221231-spts-JaydenClemons.JPG

University of Wyoming quarterback Jayden Clemons, right, carries the football during the Cowboys’ 30-27 overtime loss to Ohio in the Arizona Bowl on Friday in Tucson, Ariz.

 Picasa

There have been plenty of career highlights for me since taking over the University of Wyoming beat in October.

The Cowboys won four consecutive games upon my arrival, making the team bowl-eligible while also providing meaningful football games that saw UW competing for its first Mountain Division title since 2016 with just two weeks remaining in the regular season.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus