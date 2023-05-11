20220223-spts-JeffLinder01-ms.jpg

University of Wyoming men’s basketball coach Jeff Linder looks out onto the floor during the Cowboys’ game Feb. 23, 2022, at Moby Arena in Fort Collins. Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

 Michael Smith/For the Wyoming Tribune Eagle

LARAMIE — There was one obvious question lingering near the surface during Jeff Linder’s first news conference in two months last week.

Linder, who’s going into his fourth season as the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team’s coach, hadn’t spoke to the media since before the Cowboys’ first-round matchup with New Mexico in the Mountain West tournament in March.


Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus