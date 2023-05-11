LARAMIE — There was one obvious question lingering near the surface during Jeff Linder’s first news conference in two months last week.
Linder, who’s going into his fourth season as the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team’s coach, hadn’t spoke to the media since before the Cowboys’ first-round matchup with New Mexico in the Mountain West tournament in March.
Since that short 10-minute Zoom meeting, the Cowboys lost nine players to the transfer portal and had an internal investigation headed by UW athletics director Tom Burman after allegations of physical abuse in the program, according to Cody Tucker of 7220sports.com and Ryan Thorburn of the Casper Star-Tribune.
Since UW’s season ended with an 87-76 loss to New Mexico in the MW tournament, Linder and his staff have added eight scholarship players to the roster. The additions include five transfers and three high school signees.
Linder opened the news conference with remarks about each of incoming players before the head coach entertained questions. For the next 30 minutes, the elephant in the room — one that had been growing in stature over the past two months — finally protruded its ugly head.
What happened?
“When you have four players left come early March, you can sit there and feel sorry for yourself, or you can say, ‘Hey, you know what, we’re going to figure this out,’” Linder said. “... We looked at it as a challenge, but we also looked at is an opportunity of, ‘OK, how can we learn from what just happened?’
“Obviously, there were mistakes that were made. It’s nobody else’s fault but me as the head coach. How can we learn from those, and how can we move forward?”
UW was picked second in the MW preseason polls after earning an at-large bid in the NCAA Tournament last March. Those expectations were derailed before the season even started after MW preseason player of the year Graham Ike went down with a right foot injury in early November.
Ike never played a game for the Cowboys this winter, a situation that set the tone for the rest of UW’s season. Key players like Noah Reynolds, Hunter Thompson, Hunter Maldonado, Brendan Wenzel, Kenny Foster and Jeremiah Oden all missed time with various injuries and illnesses.
On top of the injuries, three coveted Pac-12 transfers — Ethan Anderson and Max Agbonkpolo from USC and Jake Kyman from UCLA — all quit the team midway through the season after an embarrassing 84-64 road loss to San Jose State at the beginning of February.
UW had used 15 different starting lineups going into that matchup with San Jose State, a mark that led all of Division I.
“You have the expectations of coming in and having a year where you’re preseason top 25 in some polls and you’re picked second in the league,” Linder said. “Sometimes, things just don’t work out. Sometimes, that’s just the way it goes. At the same time, too, you have to roll the dice, and you have to try.
“Sometimes, it doesn’t work. And that was the case.”
Linder has been adamant about his mental and physical demands on his players. While he’s learned some valuable lessons over the past eight months, one thing the coach won’t do is lower the standards he has in for the program.
“Obviously, do you wish things would have worked out a little bit differently? Yeah,” Linder said. “At the same time, too, you can’t control injuries. We had more injuries than any other team in the history of college basketball. That’s the past.
“Obviously, you learn from it, but you can’t sit there and hold onto it. Learn from it, and let’s move on.”
Of the nine outgoing transfers, eight were on scholarship. All eight have found new homes over the past two months, including Ike (Gonzaga), Reynolds (Green Bay), Oden (DePaul), Xavier DuSell (Fresno State), Nate Barnhart (South Dakota State), Kyman (Eastern Washington), Anderson (Pepperdine) and Agbonkpolo (Utah State).
The four returning players for UW are Wenzel, Foster, Caden Powell and walk-on Cort Roberson.
“You’re not surprised by anything nowadays,” Linder said. “You can do everything wrong and they can stay, or you can do everything right and they can leave. To try to put logic behind the reason some guys leave and some guys don’t, there isn’t any.
“I’m not going to sit here and try and think about why some guys leave and some guys stay. I’m just fortunate for the guys that decided to stay and fortunate for those guys that decided to come here and realize we have a good thing going.”
Linder also took time to address the other elephant in the room: The newly implemented name, image and likeness rules from the NCAA. He said he believes UW will need to find ways to tap into that space if the program wants to stay competitive in the current landscape of college basketball.
“You can’t be a feeder system. You can’t be a junior college,” Linder said. “... My job is to get the Graham Ikes of the world and the Jeremiah Odens and the guys that we’ve got coming in now, but if you can’t keep them, it’s going to be tough to continue to grow. It’s going to be tough to get old.
“With the way that the transfer portal works, it’s really hard if you’re not in that space. There’s a lot of teams in our league that are doing that, and it’s something that’s going to have to be done here if we really want to compete for championships.”
Much like UW football coach Craig Bohl had to do, Linder knows the key to growth for the Cowboys is adapting to the ever-changing landscape that is college basketball.
“We had one tough year. The year before, we had an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament,” Linder said. “... I didn’t forget how to coach after one year, which a lot of you guys thought was the case. We just kind of had the perfect storm.
“Like I said, it’s on me as the head coach. I’m CEO, and I’m the leader of the deal. There’s things that we can obviously do differently, and we are going to do differently.”