With just over one minute left on the clock, Hunter Maldonado let all of his emotions out.
The reality that his six-year career at University of Wyoming was coming to an end washed over his face as he picked up his fifth personal foul against New Mexico in the first round of last week’s Mountain West tournament. Six years of loyalty and hard work came to a close, not from a final buzzer, but from a tacky foul call in the final minutes of the 87-76 loss in Las Vegas.
Maldonado didn’t go off quietly. For the first time all season, the super-senior voiced his frustration to the official for several seconds before being escorted to the bench by assistant coach Marc Rodgers.
As he settled into his seat for the final minute of his last game as a Cowboys, Rodgers’ arm remained cradled around Maldonado’s shoulder. One of the greatest men’s basketball players to ever play in Laramie finished his career with 36 points in his final outing.
Those emotions only got stronger after shaking hands with the Lobos and heading to the postgame news conference in the Thomas & Mack Center. Maldonado sat behind a curtain after the game, listening to New Mexico coach Richard Pitino talk to the media after the Lobos’ win over the Cowboys.
“For one, I never want to see that guy again,” Pitino said about Maldonado. “He is unbelievable. What a unique player, and an absolute warrior, and that’s what I told him. I said, ‘You are a warrior.’
“He dominates the game. He does it with class. He is loyal, which I know coach (Jeff) Linder had said that. That’s kind of rare in the world that we’re living in today, to stick through a coaching change and to stick it out. So I’ve got so much respect for him.”
Maldonado returned for a sixth season in Laramie with high hopes and expectations after an NCAA Tournament appearance a year ago. The Cowboys stumbled out to a 9-22 record and a last-place finish in the Mountain West.
With the weight of knowing there was no next season to right the ship, Maldonado listened on as Pitino continued to praise him for his career as a Cowboy.
“He’s a unique, unique player who is shooting the ball better,” Pitino said. “But, yeah, I just told him I have so much respect. I don’t like playing against him, but, wow, is he a terrific player and so much character and substance to him.”
When it was Maldonado’s turn to sit behind the microphone, the emotions were still raw from hearing Pitino’s praise. At the end of the day, Maldonado left it all on the court in his final game as a Cowboy.
“I’m obviously pretty emotional right now, but at the end of the day, all that work, that’s why I work so hard, is to get that respect from coach Pitino and to leave a legacy like I’ve tried to leave at Wyoming,” Maldonado said. “Honestly, I’m thinking about a lot of stuff right now, so it’s kind of hard to single those two out and think about them. I would have to think about them more. That’s what first comes to mind.”
Maldonado played in 157 games in his career at UW. He finished with 2,158 points, 808 rebounds and 630 assists. Maldonado leaves Laramie as the school’s third leading scorer all-time, behind Brandon Ewing (2,168 points) and Fennis Dembo (2,311).
Junior Xavier DuSell joined Maldonado at the microphone after UW’s loss to the Lobos. Having played the past three seasons alongside him, DuSell has no doubts that Maldonado’s leadership skills rubbed off on every Cowboys that’s been in the locker room next to him.
“First off, he has been a tremendous leader to myself and the rest of the guys in the locker room, and he has taught me so much,” DuSell said. “Not only as a player, but how to be a man and how to show up every single day with your hardhat on ready to go to work regardless of the circumstances.
“He is just a class guy and it’s been an honor to be able to wear the brown and gold next to him.”
UW fans can be a tough crowd to play for when things in Laramie aren’t going right. But Maldonado stuck out back-to-back losing seasons followed by a coaching change, sticking it out for another three years when Linder took over for former coach Allen Edwards.
“The fans mean a lot because I know the ones that come out and show out every single day, the ones that support us every day through and through versus the ones that don’t,” Maldonado said. “The ones that don’t, I don’t care if they say anything. The ones that have stayed there and supported us even from our freshman year to when we won two seasons and then we lost, I know who they are and I appreciate them just as much.
“They’ve helped me. That’s why I stayed, is for them. They’re a big reason because I know how much love and how much love they have for us and how far that can actually go in life.”
The Cowboys had three players leave the program in the middle of the season. Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson transferred to UW from USC and Jake Kyman transferring from UCLA last spring and all three left Laramie together last month.
The trio left Laramie for undisclosed reasons, but Linder has been vocal over the last month about his coaching style and how he wants to attract players to his program that are willing to work for their playing time, rather than simply expecting it.
“For those people that say he is not easy to play for, I mean, he is going to keep saying that, but he is easy to play for,” Maldonado said. “If you are about the right stuff, he is easy to play for. He gets on me when I do something wrong, like every coach should, but that’s holding you accountable. If he didn’t do that, I don’t think I would be any good. I think this generation is a little soft when it comes to that.
“It’s really hard. I think we take it a little personal sometimes, but like I told everybody in the locker room, I think when you take it personal, it’s because you’re not making your effort personal. You’re not going out there and giving it everything you have, and if we can’t find a way to get you fired up, you’re going to take it personal and we try to get you fired up.”
Maldonado’s words didn’t catch the ears of Linder right away. Linder missed UW’s trip to Las Vegas to spend time with his ailing father, Bruce, in Colorado. Bruce died early Thursday morning, just hours after the Cowboys loss to the Lobos in the conference tournament.
Playing in his final game without Linder on the bench was clearly another fork in the emotional road of last week’s loss for Maldonado. His maturity and leadership led him to take the time to show his appreciation for the coach he put all his faith in when Linder took over the program in 2020.
“For me, he was really easy to play for,” Maldonado said. “It was really easy to make the decision to stay. It was really easy to make the decision to come back to school for this sixth year. I love him with everything. I know he has my back, and I’ll always have his back.
“He is one of the best coaches I’ve ever had. He transformed me into something that I think you guys have been able to see the last two years, and I have nothing bad to say about him. I love him so much.”
Maldonado wasn’t the only super-senior playing in his last game for the Cowboys last week. Hunter Thompson, a Pine Bluffs native, also saw his six-year career come to an end at the MW tournament.
Thompson’s emotions were more visible than Maldonado’s. As Thompson’s roommate for several years, Maldonado took it upon himself to speak on Thompson’s behalf while his teammate was still processing the end of his long college career at the podium.
“He doesn’t feel like talking. He is a little emotional,” Maldonado said about Thompson with a grin. “No, I love him with everything in my core. I give him a really, really hard time ever since my freshman year just because I know he is somebody that gets a lot of love. I was trying to make him realize he has to get going. I think he finally realized that the last two years.
“But the relationship I have with him will never fade. It will never die. He is a friend I’m going to have for life. A brother I’m going to have for life. I always joke about with him that I know it’s going to be emotional — because we live together too, now. Don’t get it wrong. We’ve lived together for five of the six years, so I really have nothing but love for him. Even though I give him a hard time, I think he knows I love him and just trying to get the best out of him.”
Maldonado’s legacy at UW was cemented on the court. But his maturity and leadership on the podium after his final game showed fans who have followed the team through thick and thin just how special his career was with the Cowboys.
For Linder, recruiting a replacement for Maldonado isn’t possible. While you can fill the void of his points, rebounds and assists in the stat sheets, Maldonado’s true impact came in what he did for the program and for his teammates behind closed doors.
Cowboy fans probably don’t need reminding, but Maldonado will be missed. His career and his contributions over the past six years are something fans in the state of Wyoming will likely never see in their lifetimes again.
“These two dudes, I got no worries about what they’re going to do the rest of their life,” associate coach Sundance Wicks said about Maldonado and Thompson after the loss to New Mexico. “I’m just going to have to watch the story unfold, because at the end of the day, a long, long time from now in about 40, 50 years, they’ll have the fairytale ending. They’ll live a life that’s worth living.
“I’m just so proud of these guys. I’m happy for these guys because of what they endured and what they went through, because the rest of their life they’re going to be able to draw back on these experiences with though no regrets. No regrets.”