LARAMIE — For the past five years, the Mountain West was bringing Tupperware to a potluck without providing any food inside.
The MW has done almost everything right in terms of garnering respect as a strong basketball conference. MW schools play competitive nonconference schedules, produce NBA talent and have consistent numbers in the NCAA NET rankings on an annual basis.
The only problem? The MW gained a bit of a reputation as a conference that couldn’t win big games when it mattered most.
The MW has had 12 spots in the NCAA Tournament since 2019, including four teams in each of the past two seasons. The Big Dance in 2020 was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but the MW would have likely had two teams in the field, including San Diego State as one of the top seeds.
Going into this year’s tournament, MW schools were on a nine-game losing streak since Nevada lost by one point in the Sweet 16 in 2018. Nevada and Utah State both lost in the first round in 2019, and SDSU and Utah State met the same fate in 2021.
The MW earned its most NCAA Tournament bids since 2013 last year, with Boise State, SDSU, Colorado State and Wyoming all claiming spots in the postseason bracket. The conference’s recent reputation of not winning games in March continued, with the Cowboys losing in the First Four and the other three teams losing in the first round.
The conference’s losing streak in the tournament stretched to 12 games after Utah State and Boise State lost in the first round and Nevada was blown out in the First Four this season. MW’s last hope was SDSU, a team coming off its seventh conference tournament title last month in Las Vegas.
The No. 5 seed Aztecs were able to rattle off five consecutive wins, including a huge upset over the tournament’s No. 1 overall seed, Alabama, in the Sweet 16. SDSU beat No. 6 seed Creighton in the Elite 8 before Lamont Butler sent the Aztecs to the title game with a game-winning shot over No. 8 seed Florida Atlantic in the Final Four.
For the first time since the conference’s inception in 1999, the MW had a school playing for a national championship Monday night. UNLV won a title in 1990 as a member of the Big West Conference, and Wyoming won the tournament in 1943 as a member of the Big Seven.
SDSU’s Cinderella run came to an end with a 76-59 loss to UConn in Monday’s championship game. Despite coming up one game short, the Aztecs’ journey through the NCAA Tournament validates the MW as a legitimate basketball conference going forward.
The MW earned a league-record eight units at this year’s NCAA Tournament. Those units are revenue distributions that are spread among all basketball programs in the conference in exchange for playing in the tournament.
SDSU earned five of those eight units after making this year’s Final Four, while Utah State, Boise State and Nevada each earned one unit for playing in its respective games. The MW’s eight units ranks sixth among 32 Division I leagues this season with a projected payout of over $16 million over the next six years, according to the league’s website.
Units stop accumulating in the Final Four, so SDSU’s win over FAU in the semifinals didn’t earn the league an additional unit.
Members of the MW will now share roughly $2.7 million per season over the next six years because of the conference’s presence in this year’s NCAA Tournament, according to the Albuquerque Journal. The eight units from this season will grant each school an additional $250,000 to allocate to expenses within its respective basketball program.
The conference will have a total of 20 units distributed to its schools next season. The MW earned four units in 2018, two in 2019, two in 2021 and four last season that will accompany the eight units earned this year.
While the financial gain for each school is undoubtedly beneficial, the true value of SDSU’s run is breaking down the MW’s national reputation as a conference that can’t win games in March. The added pressure of playing with an extended losing streak as a conference will linger longer with each MW team that makes it to the NCAA Tournament going forward.
Perhaps the greatest fallback of SDSU’s historic run in this year’s tournament is the reality that the school bolstered its chances of getting an invitation to a Power Five conference. Rumors of the Aztecs leaving for the Pac 12 or Big 12 were already circulating, and after seeing SDSU play for a championship on national television, those rumors will only intensify this summer.
Regardless of the future of SDSU and the rest of the MW, the conference is in a good spot when it comes to its national reputation. The MW ended the season with four teams ranked inside the top 50 in the NET rankings, and all 11 teams ended the year inside the top 200.
SDSU’s run through the NCAA Tournament will go down in history as one of the most unlikely journeys to the national title game. With their performance in the Big Dance, the Aztecs proved the MW can provide some valuable dishes for the annual potluck in March going forward.