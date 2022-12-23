The first two months of the season couldn’t have gone much worse for the University of Wyoming men’s basketball team.
Injuries, inconsistent shooting and poor defense were the main theme for a Cowboys team projected to finish second in the Mountain West Conference’s preseason poll. To go along with the high team expectations, UW (5-7) had forward Graham Ike and guard Hunter Maldonado land on the preseason all-conference team.
Maldonado, in his sixth season playing in Laramie, hasn’t lived up to the expectations so far. As one of the most veteran players in all of college basketball, Maldonado is averaging just 12.2 points, 4.2 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 30.5 minutes per game. The senior has been held to single-digit points in four of the Cowboys’ past six games.
Ike – voted the preseason MW player of the year after averaging 19.5 points and 9.6 rebounds a year ago – has yet to see the court this season. The junior was ruled out with a lower right leg injury and was originally expected to miss six to eight weeks, but the team has yet to announce any plans for his return to the court.
The Cowboys have been one of the most inconsistent teams in the country on both ends of the floor. While having a fluid lineup that included eight different starting lineups in the team’s first nine games is one factor, UW has yet to successfully adapt to playing without Ike’s presence in the paint.
UW is tied with Davidson at No. 295 in the country in team rebounding with an averaging of 33.3 per game. Senior forward Hunter Thompson is leading the team with an average of 4.9 rebounds through the team’s first 12 games.
The Cowboys are also ranked 187th in the country in scoring with an average of 72 points per game, tied for 184th in field goal percentage at 44.8% and 199th in defense with 69.3 points allowed per game. While the team dealt with a handful of other injuries and illnesses to multiple players, UW’s strength of schedule is ranked 266th out of 363 teams in Division I.
UW’s 12-game nonconference schedule started with a pair of home wins over Colorado Christian and Nicholls State, but the rollercoaster ride took a big dip with a four-point loss to Southeastern Louisiana at home last month. The Cowboys were 22-point favorites over the Lions, but shot 31.3% from the field and fell to 2-1 on the season with a 76-72 loss.
The next week, UW made the trip to the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands for a trio of tournament games. The Cowboys went 1-2 on the island, including a 78-71 win over Howard, a 61-56 loss to Drake and a 59-48 loss to Boston College.
UW came back to Laramie with a 3-3 record and an injured Maldonado, who suffered a concussion in the tournament finale against Boston College. The Cowboys next traveled to Salt Lake City without Maldonado for a neutral-site game against Santa Clara.
The Cowboys fell below .500 on the season with an 89-85 overtime loss to the Broncos. Despite the loss, sophomore guard Noah Reynolds’ emergence as one of UW’s most efficient weapons started with a 25-point performance coming off the bench.
Reynolds has been one of the few bright spots of the nonconference season. The shifty sixth man has scored a team-high 116 points in his last five games for an average of 23.2 points per game. He was named the MW player of the week last week for the first time in his career.
The Cowboys went into December with a 3-4 record and continued to struggle at home, falling 66-58 to Grand Canyon after shooting 35% from the field as a team. UW battled back with a two-game winning streak, including a 91-76 win over Texas A&M-Commerce and a 92-65 win over Louisiana Tech to get back to 5-5 on the year.
The get-right winning streak didn’t last long. The Cowboys wrapped up the nonconference slate with a 66-49 loss to Dayton last weekend in Chicago before falling 66-54 to Saint Mary’s on Wednesday in Phoenix.
The excuses are plentiful, and most are justifiable for a struggling and beat-up basketball team. But with the uncertainty of Ike’s return, Linder’s Cowboys are running out of time to figure out how to win meaningful games without their star player. The MW is arguably the best mid-major conference in Division I this season, with nine out of the 11 teams having a winning percentage of at least 60% going into conference play.
Of those nine teams, six have just three losses or fewer on the season. New Mexico sits atop the standings with a 12-0 record, followed by UNLV (10-1), Utah State (9-1), Boise State (10-2), Nevada (10-3) and SDSU (9-3).
With an at-large bid to the NCAA Tournament out of the picture for this year’s Cowboys, Linder will have 18 conference games to reconfigure the team’s talent into a winning product if he wants to make a run at his first conference title in his three-year tenure. The uphill battle begins with a road game at Fresno State next week.
The Bulldogs (4-7) will host the Cowboys at 9 p.m. Wednesday in California.