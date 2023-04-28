LARAMIE — It would be illogical to loop all University of Wyoming sports fans into one category.
Most UW fans are supportive. Most root for the Cowboys win or lose, and most respect the commitment from both the players and coaches throughout the 15 Division I sports UW has to offer.
But some fans seem to go out of their way to ruin all the fun for everybody else.
Former men's basketball assistant coach Sundance Wicks posted Thursday on Twitter two explicit messages he received in the mail. The letters, sent anonymously to Wicks' personal address, called Wicks 'fake' and criticized him for leaving UW to take a DI head coaching job at Green Bay.
"'I was born in the Brown and Gold,'" one of the letters started out. "'It connects the journey and brings everything full circle for me.' That didn't last long. Smell the fake from here. ... Good riddance."
Wicks is one of the last people to come through UW that should be called out for loyalty. Born in Gillette, Wicks was one of the best high school basketball players at Campbell County High and left a head coaching job at Missouri Western State to join Jeff Linder's staff as an assistant in 2020.
To recap, Wicks sacrificed his own journey as a head coach to join the Cowboys basketball program. One month after Wicks left UW to pursue his dreams as a DI coach, he received hate mail that was signed, 'Wyoming fans.'
The letters that reached Wicks' home, a house he shares with his wife and kids, do not represent how UW fans truly feel about Wicks' decision to go to Green Bay. In fact, the large majority of Cowboy fans will watch and root for the Phoenix this upcoming season, wanting nothing more than to see a Wyoming native succeed in his head-coaching journey.
Unfortunately for the true UW fans, those hate letters Wicks received come at a time where social media is filled with hatred and personal attacks aimed toward both players and coaches for leaving Laramie to pursue other opportunities, particularly in the transfer portal.
Wicks isn't the first Cowboy to be barraged with hate by supposed fans. Hunter Maldonado, who just finished his sixth and final season for UW's basketball team, took to Twitter to call out the toxic behavior shortly after the season ended last month.
"You fans want loyal guys, yet are the first ones to message us in our DMs about how bad we are and how we should leave," Maldonado said in a Twitter post on March 22. “You guys turn on us just as quick. Everyone wants to point the finger at someone because our season didn’t go as planned, but sometimes the chips don’t fall your way.
"Look at my career. I did everything I could, and it didn’t happen."
Twitter users are quick to turn on athletes who decide to leave UW, citing a lack of loyalty and toughness that it takes to commit to living in Laramie for four or five years. Those opinions are often voiced directly toward the student-athlete, the latest examples being Graham Ike and Emmanuel Pregnon.
Ike helped lead UW's basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament appearance since 2015 last season. He entered the transfer portal last month, signing with Gonzaga a few weeks later.
"Linder was the only one who had your back," one Twitter user said in a reply to Ike's announcement. "He kept (you) while you were hurt a year. (UW) paid for you to get better. ... I thought you were a stand-up young man. Pathetic."
Pregnon transferred off of UW's football team and landed with a scholarship opportunity at USC. Like Ike, Pregnon's decision to leave Laramie was met with harsh criticism and a steady dose of profanity on social media.
The reality of college sports, and football and men's basketball in particular, is that loyalty only goes so far. With the emergence of NIL ("Name, image and likeness" deals) to go along with a transfer portal that is accessible now more than ever, roster turnover is an inevitable process for all teams, but especially a mid-major like UW.
While most Cowboys fans are civil and show respect for the athletes and coaches in Laramie, a small portion could help drive away any appeal for future athletes to enroll at Wyoming's only four-year university.
Wicks deserves better. He poured his heart into UW's basketball program over the past three seasons and has no reason to feel unwelcome back in Laramie down the road.
For the majority of fans, keep supporting the hometown team. And for that small percentile that goes out of its way to bash and insult both current and former Cowboys, be better.
It's the least you can do.