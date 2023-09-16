Harrison Waylee's debut in a UW uniform didn't disappoint. The Northern Illinois transfer led the backfield with 113 yards on 18 carries, including a 62-yard touchdown run in the first quarter. Waylee's 100-yard game was his ninth in his college career.
Key stat
UW's defense played lights out against Texas, allowing just 316 yards of total offense. While the Cowboys were able to mitigate the damage, the unit only forced one turnover. UW coach Craig Bohl said earlier this week he expected the defense to need to force at least three turnovers in order to win in Austin.
Scoring
First Quarter
UW - Harrison Waylee 62-yard run. Drive - 5 plays, 75 yards, 2:15 time elapsed. Key play - In his first career start at the Division I level, quarterback Evan Svoboda found tight end John Michael Gyllenborg on a third-and-five to extend the first drive of the game. UW 7, UT 0
UT - Bert Auburn 37-yard field goal. Drive - 5 plays, 19 yards, 1:27 time elapsed. Key play - UW punter Clayton Stewart hit a line drive punt after a Cowboys three-and-out, and Texas' Xavier Worthy made the team pay with a 20-yard return to set the Longhorns up in scoring position. UW 7, UT 3
Second Quarter
UT - Quinn Ewers 1-yard pass to Byron Murphy II. Drive - 18 plays, 90 yards, 8:03 time elapsed. Key play - Savion Red took a direct snap seven yards for a big conversion on a fourth-and-one to keep Texas' long drive alive. UT 10, UW 7
Third Quarter
UW - John Hoyland 36-yard field goal. Drive - 17 plays, 77 yards, 10:22 time elapsed. Key play - Svododa converted a huge fourth-and-one with a quarterback sneak in Texas territory, a conversion that led to three points for the Cowboys. UW 10, UT 10
Fourth Quarter
UT - Ewers 44-yard pass to Xavier Worthy. Drive - 4 plays, 75 yards, 1:01 time elapsed. Key play - Ewers didn't have to do much for the 44-yard touchdown pass, a play that was a wide receiver screen that went the distance after two missed tackles from UW's defense. UT 17, UW 10
UT - Ewers 5-yard run. Drive - 6 plays, 75 yards, 2:54 time elapsed. Key play - Texas running back Jonathon Brooks gashed UW's defense on a 61-yard run right up the middle to set the Longhorns up in the redzone. UT 24, UW 10
UT - Jerrin Thompson 27-yard interception return. Key play - Svoboda was punished for a poor throw in UW territory, and Thompson was able to jump the route and return it to the end zone untouched to put the Longhorns up three scores. UT 31, UW 10
