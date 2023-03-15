LARAMIE — The NCAA recently released the brackets and seeds for the 2023 NCAA Wrestling Championships, including seeds and matchups for the three University of Wyoming wrestlers set to compete at the NCAA Division 1 Wrestling Championships.
The tournament is slated to start Thursday and last through Saturday at BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Following a third-place finish at 157 pounds at the Big 12 Championships, Jacob Wright will enter the NCAA tournament as the No. 15 seed. He is set to square off against Indiana’s No. 18 Derek Gilcher in the first round in a rematch. Wright defeated Gilcher 2-1 earlier in the season in a very tightly contested match. Wright is currently 18-5 on the season as he readies to compete in his fourth NCAA tournament.
Set to compete in his first career NCAA tournament, Jore Volk will head to Tulsa as the No. 21 seed at 125 and will face Northwestern’s No. 12 Michael DeAugstino in the first round. Volk is coming off of a fifth-place finish at the Big 12 championships holding a record of 24-9 on the season.
At 165, Cole Moody checks in as the No. 32 seed and will open his tournament against Harvard’s No. 33 seed Josh Kim. Moody will look to keep his momentum rolling after finishing fourth at the Big 12 championships despite entering the tournament unseeded. Moody is 17-14 on the season and is set to compete in his second NCAA tournament.