University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen is no stranger to overcoming the odds, something he hasn’t forgotten on his way to college football stardom.
So, as he readies himself to become the focal point of a rushing attack that’s recently ranked among the most productive in the country, he has a message for those in situations similar to the ones he’s all too accustomed to.
Live life, regardless.
It’s the tagline for Swen’s clothing company – he planned to launch a website in August, after making sure he’s not crossing any lines regarding NIL rules, and was donning a bucket hat emblazoned with the motto across the front at Wyoming’s media day. But it’s also a mantra the former refugee lives his life by, and one he hopes can inspire others as he steps even further into the spotlight.
“I just made it really because there are a lot of refugees or people who are less fortunate and don't have the opportunities to do the things I'm doing,” Swen said. “I just encourage them to live their life, regardless of the situation that's at hand, and just live life to the fullest.”
It hasn’t been an easy path for Swen in getting to where he is today, something that’s a driving force in his desire to be a source of inspiration.
Born in war-torn Monrovia, Liberia, Swen and his family fled to Sierra Leone for a few years, before coming to the United States as part of the United Nations’ refugee program around the time he turned 5 years old.
The Swen family landed in Texas, first in Abilene, then Arlington, before settling in Fort Worth. Poverty was a common theme of their early days in America, and Swen credits the decision to pick up football at age 8 as a pivotal moment that has opened doors to him that he once never could’ve imagined possible.
“It's been a big opportunity,” Swen said. “When we first came to America, we were set in low-functioning housing, and there was a lot of crime and stuff. Playing football got me out of the streets and got me involved with the right people, instead of being involved with the wrong people.”
One of these positive influences was Carlos Codie, a well-known speed coach in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex.
Codie recognizes similar traits in Swen as other special players he’s trained. NFL draft pick and former Texas Tech receiver Erik Ezukanma and Notre Dame defensive lineman Nana Osafo-Mensah come to mind in particular.
“The thing that has impressed me the most is his willingness to continue to learn,” Codie said. “Titus has always been so far ahead of kids his age. Just to see him continue to want to get better and learn has been the most impressive thing I've seen from probably any athlete I've trained, and I've been with that kid since he was 14. He comes home, and he calls me, 'Coach, can you open the gym? Coach, can you do this? Coach, can you do that?'
“You don't get that from a lot of collegiate athletes. I have a few of them like that. One is in the NFL, and one will be in the NFL next year, and Titus is probably on his way, as well.”
Swen – who ranked second in the Mountain West last season with 5.9 yards per carry, in addition to rushing for 785 yards and a team-high seven touchdowns – isn’t satisfied, either.
He acknowledges he must continue to develop as an all-around back if he is going to fulfill his dream of playing in the NFL, with pass blocking and receiving being two areas of emphasis he’s been working on. UW running backs coach Gordie Haug notes he’s already seen significant progress in this department.
“Just the importance of understanding being a complete back,” Haug said of the biggest difference he’s seen in Swen over the past year. “Not just running the football, but understanding the pass game and protection part. We've been putting him in different situations, and him truly just learning the game of football and our offense is pretty impressive.
“It’s just the mindset he has in trying to be the best he can be this year, and taking advantage of that. Then, also becoming a leader and leading the young guys. That's important, too, is just maturing.”
In addition to becoming a more well-rounded player, Swen has also developed as a person over the past year.
Knowing that he has an entire team relying on him to carry the load for the offense, he says he’s worked on controlling his emotions and staying calm on the field. With a running back room that, outside of sophomore Dawaiian McNeely, hasn’t gotten meaningful snaps at the college level, he’s also placed an emphasis on being a role model and leader for the younger players at the position, a sentiment echoed by McNeely and veteran offensive lineman Frank Crum.
None of this surprises Codie, who noticed leadership traits in Swen at a young age.
“He's always been a leader,” Codie said. “You could tell sometimes when he was younger, you would look at him and explain something to him, and he's looking at you like a deer in the headlights, and you're thinking he's not understanding. But he has to process everything before he actually speaks, which was pretty impressive to be that age and do that.
“With being an inspiration, he started a clothing line when he was in high school, and his parents are very inspirational. They don't take it easy. They don't let him follow the trends. Texas is a big state, and there was a transfer portal in Texas before there was a transfer portal in college. When stuff was going wrong in high school ... his dad told him, 'No, you don't run from your problems. You face them.' He did, and now he's at Wyoming. You won't find anybody to say anything bad about him – and if they do, they don't know him.”
For now, Swen’s focus is on finding ways to improve on a daily basis, as he looks to help bring UW its first MW championship. This doesn’t mean that he hasn’t looked ahead to the future, though.
Swen is well aware of the platform that playing in the NFL would bring, and is excited about the opportunity to give back to those less fortunate.
“It would mean the world to me,” Swen said. “My dad is back in Africa right now, trying to get reusable water to the neighborhoods and cities that are less fortunate. Doing what I can to raise money and send it back over there means a big deal to me.”