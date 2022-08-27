Titus Swen.jpg

University of Wyoming junior running back Titus Swen rushed for 785 yards last season.

 Alyte Katilius/Wyoming Tribune Eagle

University of Wyoming running back Titus Swen is no stranger to overcoming the odds, something he hasn’t forgotten on his way to college football stardom.

So, as he readies himself to become the focal point of a rushing attack that’s recently ranked among the most productive in the country, he has a message for those in situations similar to the ones he’s all too accustomed to.

