LARAMIE – University of Wyoming head football coach Craig Bohl announced on Monday that junior running back Titus Swen has been dismissed from the Cowboys football team for violations of team rules.

Swen’s dismissal is effective immediately. Swen will remain on scholarship until the completion of the current Fall 2022 semester so that he can complete his classes for this semester.


