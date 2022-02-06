CHEYENNE – Tommi Olson’s lone basket of the University of Wyoming women’s basketball team’s visit to New Mexico was a big one.
The senior guard from Worland made a 3-pointer from the left wing as time expired to give the Cowgirls a 60-59 win over the Mountain West-leading Lobos on Saturday afternoon in Albuquerque.
Olson’s opportunity came after New Mexico’s Jaedyn De La Cerda committed a turnover with 20 seconds remaining.
On the ensuing possession, UW senior guard Quinn Weidemann drove along the baseline toward the lane where she was met by LaTacya Duff. Weidemann pivoted to her right and passed the ball back out to Olson.
“We work on drawing and kicking back,” third-year Cowgirls coach Gerald Mattinson told KFBC radio. “(Weidemann) put the ball on the floor and everybody drew to her. She had the presence to jump stop, be patient and let (Olson) fill to where she was supposed to.”
Weidemann finished with a career-best eight assists against just one turnover. Olson posted six assists.
In a game of runs, the Cowgirls (9-10 overall, 5-5 MW) held New Mexico scoreless over the final 2 minutes, 52 seconds.
UW outscored the Lobos 8-0 down the stretch.
Both teams struggled to score early before New Mexico (19-6, 10-2) strung together a 9-0 run to take a 14-9 lead after the first quarter. UW answered with a 10-0 surge of its own in the second.
The Lobos used a 17-0 run to take a 55-42 lead with 7 minutes, 16 seconds remaining.
Cowgirls freshman forward Allyson Fertig grabbed a rebound on an Olson miss and put it back to start an 8-0 spurt that cut New Mexico’s lead to 55-50.
“I had to challenge a couple of our players,” Mattinson said. “I can’t have them disappear when it’s times like this. Those players came back and responded. We had a couple big 3s, a couple of great stops.
“Sometimes with this group, unless you challenge them, they have a tendency to disappear. They responded down the stretch and chipped away, and New Mexico got a little bit tighter and a little bit tighter. That’s what you have to do at a place like this.”
Fertig finished with 19 points and 18 rebounds, including 11 offensive boards. Junior McKinley Bradshaw added 16 points and five rebounds.
WYOMING 60, NEW MEXICO 59
Wyoming…..........................… 9 19 14 18 – 60
New Mexico.....................…… 14 13 15 17 – 59
Wyoming: Fertig 8-15 0-0 19, Sanchez Ramos 4-11 0-0 9, Bradshaw 7-14 0-0 16, Weidemann 2-7 0-3 4, Olson 1-4 0-0 3, Mellema 0-0 0-0 0, Salazar 2-3 0-0 4, Ellis 1-1 0-0 2, Barnes 1-4 0-0 3, Bull 0-0 0-0 0. Totals: 26-59 3-4 60.
New Mexico: 4-6 1-2 9, Anderson 5-11 1-3 14, LaTa. Duff 4-6 0-0 10, LaTo. Duff 2-8 0-0 5, De La Cerda 5-13 1-2 12, Reus 3-9 0-0 7, Augmon 0-1 0-0 0, van Bennekom 1-1 0-0 2. Totals: 24-55 3-7 59.
3-pointers: UW 5-18 (Sanchez Ramos 1-5, Bradshaw 2-4, Weidemann 0-3, Olson 1-2, Barnes 1-4); UNM8-25 (McGruder 0-1, Anderson 3-6, LaTa. Duff 2-4, LaTo. Duff 1-4, De La Cerda 1-5, Reus 1-5). Rebounds: UW 43 (Fertig 18); UNM 24 (McGruder 7). Assists: UW 21 (Weidemann 8); UNM 15 (LaTo. Duff 4, De La Cerda 4). Turnovers: UW 18 (Fertig 4); UNM 13 (Anderson 5). Steals: UW 4 (Four with 1); UNM 10 (McGruder 3, LaTa. Duff 3). Blocks: UW 2 (Fertig); UNM 5 (Anderson 3). Team fouls: UW 12, UNM 5.
Attendance: 5,075.