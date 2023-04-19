LARAMIE — Just 41 minutes passed between Emmanuel Pregnon announcing his decision to enter the NCAA transfer portal and his announcement of receiving an offer from the University of Arizona on Twitter.

Of course, that offer was likely presented to the 6-foot-6, 318-pound guard long before his name entered the portal officially. But with no apparent consequences or rules around contacting players currently on another team's roster from the NCAA, UW coach Craig Bohl could do nothing but wish one of his best offensive lineman the best on his way out of Laramie. 


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

