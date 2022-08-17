LARAMIE – Two of the University of Wyoming’s most anticipated off-season additions are looking to use their experience to boost a Cowboys pass defense that led the Mountain West last season.
UW lost 2021 starters Azizi Hearn and C.J. Coldon, who landed at UCLA and Oklahoma, respectively, to the transfer portal shortly after last season ended. Fortunately for the Pokes, they snagged a couple Power Five transfers of their own that are expected to make an impact at the position, alongside highly touted returning sophomore Cam Stone.
Jakorey Hawkins comes to Laramie from Ole Miss with four years of Division I experience, while Deron Harrell spent five years at Wisconsin before joining the Cowboys. The duo believes their time going up against top-tier talent in the SEC and Big Ten has prepared them to step in and help take UW’s secondary to even greater heights.
“For me, I feel I learned how to really compete every single day in practice,” Harrell said. “You're always competing with guys within your group, but at the same time, you're getting each other better. I really feel like that's what I took away most from it, just learning how to be a team.”
Added Hawkins: “It feels good to have somebody else who has been in kind of the same situation you've been in. It's kind of like a brother. If he has a bad day, I lift him up, and vice versa. It's been good having him around.”
Hawkins, who recorded 32 tackles, 20 solo stops, three pass deflections and two forced fumbles during his time at Ole Miss, was one of the Cowboys' top performers in spring practice. He carried this over into a strong showing in the Brown and Gold game, during which he recorded four tackles, three solo stops, one pass breakup and one interception. He also nearly came up with two additional picks during the scrimmage.
The Montgomery, Alabama product says he would like to see the secondary, himself included, “make more plays and just be more savvy with the ball in the air.” Overall, though, he’s excited with what he’s seen from the group so far.
UW cornerbacks coach Benny Boyd describes Hawkins as “very dynamic and coachable,” noting his eagerness to learn is one of the things he appreciates most about him. Boyd adds that while Hawkins isn’t the loudest guy in the room, his abilities do plenty of talking.
“He's very quiet,” Boyd said. “He's not a rah-rah guy, but his talent speaks very loudly.”
Harrell appeared in 22 games with nine starts at Wisconsin, recording 26 tackles and eight pass breakups. He missed all of last season with an injury, though, and was limited in the spring while recovering from hip surgery.
Despite this setback, UW coach Craig Bohl has been pleased with what he’s seen from the senior during training camp.
“Boy, he's been a bright guy,” Bohl said. “He's from Denver, and his father was a really good player. I think his hip slowed him down a little at the beginning of the year, just with the number of repetitions we were doing and the workload, but he's adapted well.
“He really played well in the scrimmage (last Saturday), and he tackled well. Those are situations where you try to see who, when they're faced with a play one-on-one, can make the play. Who can break a tackle, who can make a tackle, and who can knock down a contested ball? He did well.”
Harrell has plenty of familiarity with the Cowboys’ first opponent of the fall, with the Badgers facing Illinois five times while he was with the program. Wisconsin went 4-1 in these games, and he’s confident UW can hold its own against his former conference foe, as well.
“It's going to be a tough, physical game,” Harrell said. “They're going to come with it, but we're going to come with it, too.”
