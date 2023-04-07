LARAMIE — Coming into college, Treyton Welch had never lined up in a three-point stance.

Welch was a finalist for Minnesota’s Mr. Football award as a high school senior in 2018. As Buffalo High’s top wide receiver, Welch led the state with 1,032 receiving yards on 60 receptions to go along with 13 touchdowns.


Alex Taylor covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net or 269-364-3560. Follow him on Twitter at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus