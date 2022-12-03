LARAMIE – Through seven games, Jake Kyman believes he has only scratched the surface of what he can provide for the University of Wyoming men's basketball team.
Kyman, a junior transfer from UCLA playing in his first season for the Cowboys, has provided a spark coming off the bench for head coach Jeff Linder. Kyman is averaging 5.9 points in just 12.8 minutes per game, a testament to his desire to make the most of whatever minutes he can get on the floor.
"It’s important to me because you have to do what you have to do to help the team win," Kyman said. "Whether that’s cheering on the bench or helping in certain situations on offense or defense, or just playing your best basketball when you’re in the game and helping the team win by making the right plays.
"... However long I’m out there, I’m going to give it my best and try as hard as I can to do whatever it is I need to do.”
Kyman played in 80 games at UCLA in three seasons before hitting the transfer portal in March. Kyman joined former high school AAU teammates Max Agbonkpolo and Ethan Anderson – who both played three seasons at USC – in transferring to UW this summer.
"It’s been great," Kyman said. "It’s been snowing a bit. I’ve been on the snow a few times with snowboarding as a younger kid, but I’ve never been in it for an extended period of time. I love it here. It’s a way slower pace compared to living in L.A., with traffic and people being mean and whatnot."
Kyman has been one of a handful of role players to step up in the absence of star forward Graham Ike, who has missed the first month of the season with a lower leg injury. Ike isn't expected to be back in the starting lineup until January, opening the door for guys like Kyman to prove their ability to provide the Cowboys with much-needed energy on both sides of the floor.
"There’s a lot of guys that can do a lot of things on this team, so some games, there’s going to be more needed out of others, and then other games where more is needed out of you," Kyman said. "Whatever the case may be, I have to keep bringing my best in practice and do what I can do best, instead of trying to be something I’m not as a player and keep within myself.
"If I keep doing what I’m able to do, hopefully I’ll find myself in a good position to help this team win."
One of Kyman's biggest strengths is his jump shot. On the year, Kyman is 8-of-23 from 3-point range (36.1%) and 15-of-23 from the field (45.5%). While the sample size is small, Linder knows those shooting marks need to be improved on if Kyman wants to continue carving out a role coming off the bench.
"He’s a guy who we need more from," Linder said. "He’s a guy who can’t be scared to step up and take shots. He can’t be a 32% or 33% 3-point shooter, but he’s also a guy, too, who hasn’t played for a couple years. We knew it was going to take him a little while to kind of get his feel back and his rhythm and timing.
"He’s a guy that has to get better on the defensive end, if he wants more minutes on the floor. He’s a guy that, even though he did a good job against Drake, he’s a guy that needs to show on a consistent basis that he can go out and do the things we need him to do defensively."
In the Cowboys' 61-56 loss to Drake at the Paradise Jam in the U.S. Virgin Islands, Kyman was part of a group that erased a 16-point halftime deficit that nearly resulted in a comeback win. While the Cowboys eventually fell short, Linder was impressed with the fire the group played with, Kyman included.
"I thought he did a good job against Drake, especially from a defensive standpoint,” Linder said. “That group of Ethan (Anderson), (Xavier DuSell), Jake, (Hunter Maldonado) and (Hunter Thompson), they’re the ones who got us back in the game."
It's no secret to Kyman that he needs to continue working on his defense. He's been working on that part of his game for as long as he can remember.
"Defense has always been one of my bigger weaknesses," Kyman said. "Since I was a little kid, I’ve always been not the quickest player out there. I’ve always had to play more with my mind, reading angles and being a smarter player on defense and using my I.Q., rather than my athleticism.
"I’ve always been working on that, and it’s always been one of my biggest focuses. … Offense will take care of itself, but defense has always been one of my weaknesses, so I want to keep focusing in on that."
Kyman's experience in Laramie so far hasn't just been about an infatuation with snow. While he's known Agbonkpolo and Anderson for most of his life, he's also grown close to his new teammates in the Cowboys' locker room.
"We’re feeling good," Kyman said. "We have a lot of guys and a lot of depth where guys can come off the bench and do some great things. We’re a really connected group where everyone loves everyone. There’s no chemistry problems or anything."
The chemistry has been strong off the court, but it hasn't translated into many wins so far this season. The Cowboys are just 3-4 on the year after being picked to finished second in a competitive Mountain West during the preseason.
While injuries have played a big factor in the Cowboys' season so far, Kyman knows the best way to move forward is to keep the team's focus on the next game on the schedule.
"We kind of just want to take each game one at a time," Kyman said. "Our goal is to win every single one, but we can’t focus on the ones ahead. We have to keep taking our steps and focus on each one. ... We want to keep putting our best foot forward and give ourselves the best chance to win every game.
"You lose some games, but stuff happens. We just need to figure out the right things, and get back on the floor and do what we need to do."