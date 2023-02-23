Several members of the University of Wyoming’s Black 14 accept the NCAA’s Inspiration Award on Jan. 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Nine of the 11 living members of the Black 14, and a child of two of the deceased players, were present during the ceremony.
Legendary Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, third from left standing, was trying to get autographs from members of the University of Wyoming’s Black 14 during an NCAA ceremony on Jan. 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Black 14 members in this photo are, from left, Tony McGee, Tony Gibson, Ted Williams, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, in front.
Members of the University of Wyoming's Black 14 accept the NCAA's Inspiration Award on Jan. 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. They are from left, Lionel Grimes, Monica Meadows (daughter of Don Meadows, deceased), Guillermo Hysaw, Brian Lee (son of Earl Lee, deceased), Tony McGee, Ted Williams, Tony Gibson, John Griffin and tri-captain Joe Williams and Mel Hamilton in front. Ron Hill was at the awards ceremony but was missing from this photo.
Several members of the University of Wyoming’s Black 14 accept the NCAA’s Inspiration Award on Jan. 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Nine of the 11 living members of the Black 14, and a child of two of the deceased players, were present during the ceremony.
Carey Hamilton/Courtesy
Legendary Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos quarterback Peyton Manning, third from left standing, was trying to get autographs from members of the University of Wyoming’s Black 14 during an NCAA ceremony on Jan. 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. Black 14 members in this photo are, from left, Tony McGee, Tony Gibson, Ted Williams, John Griffin and Mel Hamilton, in front.
Carey Hamilton/Courtesy
Members of the University of Wyoming's Black 14 accept the NCAA's Inspiration Award on Jan. 11, 2023, in San Antonio, Texas. They are from left, Lionel Grimes, Monica Meadows (daughter of Don Meadows, deceased), Guillermo Hysaw, Brian Lee (son of Earl Lee, deceased), Tony McGee, Ted Williams, Tony Gibson, John Griffin and tri-captain Joe Williams and Mel Hamilton in front. Ron Hill was at the awards ceremony but was missing from this photo.
The 14 African American football players who were dismissed from the team by the University of Wyoming’s head coach in October 1969, were honored in three separate events in recent weeks stretching from Laramie to San Antonio to Boston.
Nine of the 11 living members of “The Black 14,” and a child of two of the deceased players, were present on Jan. 11 in San Antonio, Texas to accept the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s “Inspiration Award.” Current UW head coach Craig Bohl also was onstage with the honorees, and Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legendary quarterback Peyton Manning was there to receive the NCAA’s “Silver Anniversary Award.”
The award recognizes college athletes “who, when confronted with a life-altering situation used perseverance, dedication and determination to overcome the event and who now serve as a role model to give hope and inspiration to others in similar situations.”
More background on the Black 14 incident is available at wyohistory.org.
On Feb. 15, the players also were honored in Laramie at the Wyoming Union on campus by the UW Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) division as part of the opening of an exhibit created by high school students who attended the first Black 14 Social Justice Summer Institute which occurred in July at the American Heritage Center. The students, along with UW students and employees, spent most of a week researching the Black 14 materials at the American Heritage Center.
Newly-appointed as UW’s first vice-president of DEI, Zebadiah Hall, was the master of ceremonies for the reception last week. According to an article in the UW Branding Iron on Feb. 17, Courtney Titus, project coordinator for DEI, said to those attending that the exhibit was unique. “The students’ materials you see here and on the digital exhibit” were selected by the students themselves “because they thought it represented the 14 story,” he said.
Three members of the Black 14 worked with the students at the Black 14 Social Justice Summer Institute. They were John Griffin of Denver, Mel Hamilton of South Carolina and Lionel Grimes of Ohio.
Also recently, the Black 14’s Tony Gibson, a Massachusetts native who spent 30 years as a lineman for an electric power utility in that state after his football life was unceremoniously crushed by UW coach Lloyd Eaton, was honored as “A Hero Among Us” at a Boston Celtics’ game. Pictures of the Black 14 were displayed on the jumbotron during the game. Gibson was one of the three running backs among the 14, and his departure left the Cowboys’ rushing game in shambles.
Several of them were defensive backs who were contributing to the Cowboys’ top-10 standing in defense nationally. One of those was Jay Berry of Tulsa, Oklahoma (dubbed by UW at the time as Jerry Berry), who returned interceptions for touchdowns in two of the only four collegiate football games he ever played. That feat still has his name in the Cowboys’ record books today for “Pick-6s.”
Mel Hamilton, starting offensive guard, stayed at UW to earn a bachelor’s degree and went on to a career as coach, teacher and principal (the first African American in Wyoming to serve in this role) in the Natrona County school system in Casper. Hamilton and his wife Carey, also a UW student at the time from Osage, retired several years ago to Hamilton’s first childhood home state of South Carolina. Two years ago, the mayor of his hometown during his junior high years in Wilmington, North Carolina declared a “Mel Hamilton Day” and gave him the key to the city.
Mel went to high school at Boy’s Town in Omaha, Nebraska. In his senior year he was elected as mayor of Boy’s Town by his peers and was All-State in football and wrestling.
The NCAA’s recognition of the Black 14 is a far cry from that institution’s treatment of Black athletes and the Black 14 in particular back in the late-60s. At that time, Black athletes at numerous universities were demanding more Black professors, coaches, cheerleaders and curricula. The collegiate “establishment” regarded this effort as an ungrateful response to the opportunities athletics was providing to them.
In its December 1969 newsletter, the NCAA falsely proclaimed, without attribution to any reliable source, that all of the “unrest” by Black athletes was being organized by the Black Panthers working in association with Communists. The University of Wyoming, the newsletter claimed, was specifically chosen by the Black Panthers for the protest. This was ridiculous because the players did not decide to go to the UW Fieldhouse to talk to the coach, on the morning before the BYU game, until a few minutes before they did so. And nobody in the world could have predicted the coach would dismiss them for the season the moment he saw them.
The NCAA stated that Willie Black, the chancellor of the Black Students Alliance at UW, was “neither an athlete nor a student.” In fact, he was a Ph.D. student in mathematics, and two years later he dedicated his thesis to “14 courageous young men.”
The NCAA’s response was typical of the “establishment’s” failure to recognize, both nationally and at UW, that the contributions being made to college athletics by the Black athletes were at least as great as the scholarships they were being given for playing football.
This feature and commentary was contributed to WyoSports and the Laramie Boomerang by Phil White, a former sports editor of the Boomerang from 1965-66. He also was the editor of UW’s student newspaper, the Branding Iron, during the 1969 football season when the Black 14 were dismissed from the team. {span}He is the author of a book “Wyoming in Mid-Century: Prejudice, Protest and the Black 14.”{/span}