The 14 African American football players who were dismissed from the team by the University of Wyoming’s head coach in October 1969, were honored in three separate events in recent weeks stretching from Laramie to San Antonio to Boston.

Nine of the 11 living members of “The Black 14,” and a child of two of the deceased players, were present on Jan. 11 in San Antonio, Texas to accept the National Collegiate Athletic Association’s “Inspiration Award.” Current UW head coach Craig Bohl also was onstage with the honorees, and Indianapolis Colts and Denver Broncos legendary quarterback Peyton Manning was there to receive the NCAA’s “Silver Anniversary Award.”


This feature and commentary was contributed to WyoSports and the Laramie Boomerang by Phil White, a former sports editor of the Boomerang from 1965-66. He also was the editor of UW’s student newspaper, the Branding Iron, during the 1969 football season when the Black 14 were dismissed from the team. {span}He is the author of a book “Wyoming in Mid-Century: Prejudice, Protest and the Black 14.”{/span}

Tags

comments powered by Disqus