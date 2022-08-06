Archie Colgan was told that former athletes often thrive in sales.

Their work ethic, discipline and desire make them ideal for a career where rejection and overcoming objections are the norm. Colgan was told the thrill of chasing a sale often satisfies their competitive itch.

