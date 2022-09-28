LARAMIE – With the University of Wyoming wrapping up nonconference play last Saturday, WyoSports’ Josh Criswell gives his take on where each team in the Mountain West stands entering Week 5.
1. UNLV (last week: 4)
One of only three teams listed at odds of 100-to-1 or greater to win the conference in the preseason, the Rebels (3-1 overall, 1-0 Mountain West) have been arguably the most impressive team in the MW through the first month of the season. UNLV opened league play with a 34-24 win at Utah State last weekend, a game in which it led by 18 midway through the fourth quarter.
2. Wyoming (last week: 3)
The Cowboys (3-2, 1-0) lost by 14 at Brigham Young, but their ability to hang with the No. 19-ranked team in the country until the final moments is promising for a group that unexpectedly finds itself among the top contenders in the Mountain Division. With a win over Air Force two weeks ago and Boise State looking far from the powerhouse it typically is, UW has to feel good about its chances to reach the MW championship game for the first time since 2016.
3. Air Force (last week: 5)
The Falcons (3-1, 1-1) rebounded from a conference-opening loss to the Cowboys in dominant fashion, steamrolling Nevada 48-20. They led by as much as 34 points in this game, averaging 6.9 yards per play, while out-gaining the Wolf Pack 541-242. Brad Roberts and John Lee Eldridge combined to rush for 225 yards and three touchdowns on just 28 carries.
4. Fresno State (last week: 2)
The Bulldogs (1-2, 0-0) catch a break by not starting MW play until Oct. 8, with veteran quarterback and preseason offensive player of the year Jake Haener being evaluated on a week-to-week basis as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain. A win at Boise State in their conference opener would position them well for a West Division title run, especially with their game against UNLV not coming until the second week of November.
5. San Jose State (last week: 7)
The Spartans (2-1, 0-0) looked lost in their season opener, as they nearly got upset at home by Football Championship Subdivision member Portland State. They’ve been solid since then, however, playing Auburn to within eight points on the road Sept. 10 before blowing out Western Michigan 34-6 last Saturday. This week’s game at UW will be a pivotal moment for both teams.
6. San Diego State (last week: 8)
The Aztecs (2-2 0-0) blew a 10-point fourth-quarter lead before rallying to beat Toledo on a Jordan Byrd touchdown run with 41 seconds remaining. It wasn’t pretty, but they improved to .500 on the year with the win. San Diego State will travel to Boise State this week for a Friday night showdown of preseason MW title hopefuls that are off to lackluster starts.
7. Boise State (last week: 1)
The Broncos (2-2, 1-0) showed promise amid back-to-back wins heading into last week, but any optimism crashed to a halt with a 27-10 loss to Texas-El Paso. Four-year starter Hank Bachmeier will enter the transfer portal, according to multiple reports, news that comes shortly after the firing of offensive coordinator Tim Plough. Former Boise State and NFL head coach Dirk Koetter will take over Plough’s duties, as he looks to turn around an offense that ranks in the bottom half of the league in scoring, total yardage, rushing and passing.
8. New Mexico (last week: 6)
The Lobos (2-2, 0-1) were shut out 38-0 at LSU last week, as they were out-gained 633-88 by a far superior opponent. Their next three MW games won’t be easy, either, with UNLV, UW and Fresno State coming up. Winning just one of these matchups should be considered an accomplishment.
9. Utah State (last week: 10)
The reigning MW champions aren’t out of the hunt yet, but a title defense is looking less and less likely with each passing week. The Aggies (1-3, 0-1) were dominated from the jump at home against UNLV in their conference opener, and will have their hands full the next two weeks against BYU and Air Force.
10. Nevada (last week: 9)
The Wolf Pack (2-3, 0-1) opened MW play with a 28-point loss to Air Force that was even uglier than the final score indicated. Nevada has two wins against low-level Football Bowl Subdivision programs in Texas State in New Mexico State, but also a shutout loss to Iowa and a 14-point loss to FCS Incarnate Word on its résumé.
11. Hawaii (last week: 12)
The only thing keeping Hawaii (1-4, 0-0) out of the bottom spot of this list is how abysmal Colorado State has been this year. With last week’s 45-26 loss to New Mexico State, the Rainbow Warriors have now lost their four games against FBS opponents by a total of 150 points.
12. Colorado State (last week: 11)
Referring to the current state of affairs in Fort Collins as a dumpster fire might not be fair ... to dumpster fires. Colorado State fell to 0-4 last Saturday, getting blown out at home 41-10 by FCS Sacramento State. The Rams came in dead-last in the latest Athletic 131, which ranks all 131 teams in the FBS.