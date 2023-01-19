CHEYENNE — Right now, the top four teams in the Mountain West are a clear cut above the rest of the field.
This week’s MW women’s basketball power rankings feature a lot of moving parts. Only one team remains in the exact same spot as they were during the last set, and this version features a tie for second place.
1. UNLV (Previously: 1)
To no one’s surprise, UNLV (17-2 overall, 7-0 in conference) remains at the top of the power rankings. The reigning MW champs are currently riding an eight-game winning streak and have still yet to taste defeat in conference play. UNLV is averaging 77.1 points per game in its last seven games and has a plus-12-point differential over that span. The Lady Rebels have a tough road trip coming up, facing both Wyoming and Colorado State on Jan. 19 and Jan. 21. Even though they beat both teams before, Fort Collins and Laramie are notoriously difficult places to play.
2 (tie). Colorado State (Previously: 3) 2 (tie). Wyoming (Previously: 4)
The Border War is going to be very interesting come Feb. 4, when these teams face off for the first time this year in Fort Collins. Both Colorado State (12-5, 5-1) and Wyoming (12-5, 5-1) have been very impressive in the first few weeks of conference play. Both have multi-game win streaks and nearly identical results over their first six games of conference play. Wyoming will have a tougher schedule this upcoming weekend, facing both UNLV and San Diego State, while Colorado State has a pair of home games against the two schools from Nevada.
4. San Diego State (Previously: 2)
A pair of conference losses to UNLV and Colorado State has dropped the Aztecs (14-5, 4-2) down two spots. Losing by six to the reigning conference champions at home isn’t a bad loss, but losing by 13 on the road to Colorado State wasn’t an easy loss to stomach. San Diego State has a pretty light schedule after its Saturday matchup against Wyoming; the Aztecs will face Fresno State and San Jose State at home next week.
5. New Mexico (Previously: 5)
The Lobos (10-8, 2-3) are the lone team that didn’t move up or down in this week’s power rankings. Since the last rankings, they have won the games they should have and have only lost games to the top teams in the conference. The Lobos have a up-and-down schedule coming up, with home games against Boise State, Colorado State and UNLV, and road games against Utah State and San Diego State.
6. Air Force (Previously: 8)
Had Air Force (9-10, 4-3) been able to hold on and knock off UW last week, they likely would have vaulted into the top five. However, the late collapse, coupled with an easy conference schedule, keeps the Falcons one spot out of the top five. Still, they have won four out of seven conference games, and have looked like a significantly better team than the one that showed up during their nonconference slate. Air Force will play three of its next four games on the road, including a home tilt against Colorado State on Jan. 28.
7. Nevada (Previously: 9)
Despite the third-worst overall win percentage, Nevada climbs (6-11, 3-3) two spots in this power rankings. The Wolf Pack are coming off a tight loss to UW, where they outscored the Cowgirls 40-33 in the second half. What keeps them back in this ranking is their 30-point road loss to New Mexico earlier in the month. Nevada plays three of its next four games on the road, including two games against Colorado State (Jan. 19) and UNLV (Jan. 28).
8. Boise State (Previously: 7)
Boise State (7-11, 2-3) started conference play off with two straight wins but has lost its last three in a row to fall one spot in the rankings. While all three losses came against top-five teams, each one was by 11 or more points. The Broncos play tonight against Fresno State, but their schedule gets significantly tougher following.
9. Utah State (Previously: 11)
The Aggies continue to have a rough go at their 2023 campaign. They currently sit with the third-lowest conference win percentage (.167) and second-lowest overall win percentage (.235). Yet, they move up in this week’s rankings, primarily due to the teams below them falling off. Utah State started out conference play with five straight losses, before picking up its first win on the road against Fresno State. The Aggies play Air Force in Logan tonight before heading back to California to take on San Jose State.
10. Fresno State (Previously: 6)
The Bulldogs (8-12, 1-6) have fallen the most of any team from the last set of power rankings. They are in the midst of a three-game skid and have the second-lowest conference win percentage in the Mountain West (.143). Despite a better overall record, Fresno State comes in behind the Aggies because of a 10-point head-to-head loss at home. The schedule does not get any easier for Fresno State, which will play its next three games on the road.
11. San Jose State (Previously: 10)
San Jose State (2-17, 0-7) is the lone team yet to pick up a win in conference play. The Spartans currently sit with the second-lowest point margin (minus-13.2) and have lost their last eight games. They also have the worst offense in the conference, picking up just 54.5 points per game. The Spartans are off until Saturday, when they will face off against Utah State at home.