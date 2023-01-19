wte-20230119-spts-EssenceBooker

Guard Essence Booker and UNLV are riding an eight-game winning streak into tonight’s matchup with Wyoming.

 ASSOCIATED PRESS

CHEYENNE — Right now, the top four teams in the Mountain West are a clear cut above the rest of the field.

This week’s MW women’s basketball power rankings feature a lot of moving parts. Only one team remains in the exact same spot as they were during the last set, and this version features a tie for second place.


Matt Atencio covers Laramie County prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus