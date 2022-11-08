wte-20221105-spts-EssenceBooker

UNLV’s Essence Booker, top, and center Keyana Wilford celebrate the Rebels’ victory over Colorado State in the Mountain West championship game March 9, in Las Vegas. Associated Press

 Rick Bowmer

LARAMIE – Despite being looked at as a potential contender for the Mountain West crown, the University of Wyoming is not the team to beat in the conference.

The Cowgirls have three teams ahead of them, as well as one behind, that all have a legitimate shot at taking home the Mountain West title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.

Matt Atencio covers Cheyenne prep sports for WyoSports. He can be reached at matencio@wyosports.net. Follow him on Twitter at @MattAtencio5.

Tags

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus