LARAMIE – Despite being looked at as a potential contender for the Mountain West crown, the University of Wyoming is not the team to beat in the conference.
The Cowgirls have three teams ahead of them, as well as one behind, that all have a legitimate shot at taking home the Mountain West title and an automatic berth into the NCAA Tournament.
The team with the biggest target on their backs, by far, is UNLV. The Rebels (26-7 overall, 15-3 conference in 2022) are coming off their first Mountain West title in program history, and first NCAA tournament bid in two decades. UNLV’s success last season is partially due to third-year coach Lindy La Rocque, who has been a revolution at the helm since taking over the program.
Despite falling to No. 3-seeded Arizona in the first round of the NCAA Tournament, La Rocque and the Rebels are confident of their chances moving forward.
“We know a little bit of the blueprint that it is going to take (to win),” La Rocque said. “It’s taking that experience and some of those key characteristics this year, but then having to do a little bit more.”
New Mexico (26-10 overall, 14-4 conference in 2022) comes in at No. 2 in the preseason polls and looks poised to challenge UNLV for supremacy in the MW.
Coach Mike Bradbury has been excellent at the helm for the Lobos since taking over in 2016. Last season, Bradbury helped New Mexico to its third 20-plus win season, before bowing out to Colorado State in the semifinals of the MW tournament.
Despite their impressive 2022 campaign, Bradbury believes the Lobos have another gear to get to.
“We just need to take another step,” Bradbury said. “We’ve had good regular seasons for a lot of years here. We need to take the next step to see if we can win three in a row in March.”
The biggest strength for the Lobos this season will be in their leadership. They return five seniors on the roster, including two of their top three scorers from the season prior in Shaiquel McGruder and LaTascya Duff.
The No. 3 spot in the preseason rankings goes to the Cowgirls’ biggest rival, and the one that ended their chances at a MW title a season prior – Colorado State.
The Rams (21-12 overall, 9-9 conference in 2022) had a very solid nonconference record, but struggled to gain footing in MW play last season. However, they were the surprise of the tournament, knocking off both the Cowgirls and New Mexico before bowing out to UNLV in the tournament championship.
“I’m really proud of the resiliency our kids showed down the stretch,” Rams coach Ryun Williams said during Mountain West media days. “It has energized our summer and off-season. It has added fuel to the fire getting that close.”
The Rams, like the teams above them, are stacked with experience and leadership. Colorado State enters the season with five seniors and one fifth-year senior on its roster. The Rams are led by senior guard McKenna Hofschild, who averaged 16.9 points per game in 2022.
Rounding out the top five and coming in just behind the Cowgirls is San Diego State. After coming off a season where they struggled (15-16 overall, 8-10 conference in 2022), the Aztecs enter the 2023 campaign with a new lease on life.
They return seven starters, including seven seniors, but are also bringing in six new faces. With a great mix of old and new, coach Stacie Terry-Hutson is excited about the level of play and the level of commitment with the team.
The biggest strength of the team is going to be in their leadership and experience on the team. However, with the new faces coming in, the Aztecs have added a post presence that was not there in years prior.
“We will have some kids that can score down there, and we have made a conscious effort to get the ball down low,” Terry-Hutson said. “That will be a different part of our game that you haven’t seen in the past.”
The climb to the top of the MW will not be an easy one for UW. However, the Cowgirls are loaded with talent, experience and leadership, which will help aid them in their quest for the throne.