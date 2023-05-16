University of Wyoming golfers Jaren Calkins and Jimmy Dales both advanced to the U.S. Open final qualifying round when they each won medalist honors at their respective U.S. Open local qualifiers last week.

Calkins won the local qualifier at the Riverton Country Club in Riverton last Wednesday. Dales won the local qualifier at the Walnut Creek Golf Preserve in Westminster, Colo., last Thursday.


