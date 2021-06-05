The University of Wyoming athletics Summer Bash is headed to Cheyenne. The event is from 4 to 7 p.m. June 26th at Lions Park and will be held in conjunction with Superday.
“We are excited to make the trip over to Cheyenne later this month to interact with our incredible fans,” UW Athletic Director Tom Burman said. “We would like to thank the Cheyenne Recreation Department for helping make this event possible. Our supporters have stuck with us through this last year, and as we move out of the COVID-19 pandemic it is important that we get our fan base excited for the upcoming fall season.”
Wyoming student-athletes and coaches will be interacting with fans throughout the event. Also in attendance will be the Western Thunder Marching Band, UW Spirit Squad, and Pistol Pete. The Brown and Gold Outlet will be on site with Wyoming apparel.