LARAMIE – One month into the 2021 season, the University of Wyoming is one of two undefeated teams left in the Mountain West. With the Cowboys set to open MW play at Air Force next Saturday, here’s a look at where UW stacks up against its conference competition.
1. Fresno State
The only ranked MW team sits atop the power rankings, with Fresno State moving up four spots to No. 18 after surviving a scare from a winless UNLV team. The Bulldogs undoubtedly showed weaknesses in the 38-30 victory, but nonetheless, they improved to 3-1 – in large part due to four touchdown connections from Jake Haener to Jalen Cropper. San Diego State makes a strong case for the top spot as well. However, Fresno State boasts the best win in the conference this season – a 40-37 win at UCLA – and played No. 3 Oregon to within a touchdown. The Bulldogs also have a long-shot Heisman Trophy candidate in Haener, who leads the country with 1,842 passing yards.
2. San Diego State
One of two undefeated teams left in the MW, San Diego State has Power 5 wins over Utah and Arizona, and is beating opponents by an average of 17.75 points through four games. The Aztecs have the second-best scoring offense in the conference with 36.8 points per game, while their 19 points allowed per game ranks third. Former Nebraska running back Greg Bell has thrived in his first full season with the team, rushing for 409 yards and four touchdowns in September. Two-time first-team all-conference defensive lineman Cameron Thomas has been disruptive on the other side of the ball, recording six tackles for loss.
3. Nevada
West Division favorite Nevada and preseason MW offensive player of the year Carson Strong have been overshadowed by the hot start from Haener and the Bulldogs, but the Wolf Pack have plenty to be optimistic about as they begin their league slate. Strong currently ranks second in the MW in passing yards per game, passer efficiency and passing touchdowns, and has passed for over 300 yards in two of his three games – including a 22-17 win at Cal. The Wolf Pack won’t have the luxury of easing into conference play, with a showdown against perennial MW title contender Boise State looming this weekend. But if they can get through this matchup unscathed, they should be favored in three of the next four weeks.
4. Wyoming
The close nature of three of UW’s four wins has kept the Cowboys out of the top-three, having beaten Montana State, Northern Illinois and UConn by a combined 12 points. Their strength of schedule doesn’t help either – three of UW’s opponents rank 100th or worse in ESPN’s College Football Power Index, and the other is an FCS team. Still, the Pokes’ first 4-0 start since 1996 is nothing to overlook. Despite a rocky outing at UConn last week, junior quarterback Sean Chambers has shown improved passing accuracy, while Titus Swen has provided a burst off the bench in spelling two-time first team all-conference running back Xazavian Valladay. The Cowboys’ defense has provided promise as well, forcing four turnovers and allowing just 541 total yards on an average of 3.8 per play over the last two weeks.
5. Boise State
While Boise State comes in at No. 5, a win Saturday against Nevada could easily launch the Broncos into the top-two. They had their highest-quality win of the season last Saturday, a 27-3 rout of previously undefeated Utah State. However, their season-opening loss to UCF and inability to close out Oklahoma State despite late scoring opportunities two weeks ago have cast doubt on whether the Broncos are the conference favorite voters picked them as this summer.
6. San Jose State
After winning its first MW title behind the arm of former Texas A&M and Arkansas quarterback Nick Starkel, San Jose State entered 2021 with no shortage of hype. So far, the Spartans haven’t lived up to it. They barely escaped Hawaii with a 17-13 win – and if not for a horrendous offensive performance on the part of the Rainbow Warriors, they’d likely be 0-3 a month into the season. Starkel – who ranks eighth in the conference in passer efficiency – has six passing touchdowns on the year, but also ranks last in the MW with 1.25 interceptions per game.
7. Utah State
Utah State hit a setback last week against Boise State after starting the season 3-0, with an upset of Washington State, a 24-point win over North Dakota and a conference-opening victory over Air Force. Calvin Tyler Jr. was a bright spot in an otherwise ugly loss, rushing for 126 yards on 20 carries. The former Oregon State running back is averaging 6.2 yards per carry, and enters October as the MW’s leading rusher.
8. Air Force
Aside from a 49-45 loss to Utah State two weeks ago, Air Force hasn’t had much to complain about this season. The Falcons (3-1) have an average win margin of 21.7 points in their other three games, and are currently tied with Boise State for the top scoring defense in the conference. Junior quarterback Hazziq Daniels leads the league with seven rushing touchdowns, three more than his closest competition, and is averaging 97.3 yards per game on the ground.
9. Hawaii
After closing out Todd Graham’s first season with back-to-back wins, including a 14-point bowl victory over Houston, Hawaii failed to capitalize on an early opportunity to build momentum in 2021. The Rainbow Warriors lost to 2020 MW champion San Jose State 17-13 last month, with four second-half drives into Spartans territory resulting in just six points. Their only wins this year have come against an FCS opponent in Portland State, and a New Mexico State squad that hasn’t beat an FBS team since 2019.
10. New Mexico
Similar to Hawaii, New Mexico is 2-2 with unimpressive wins over an FCS opponent and New Mexico State. The Lobos have struggled in their last two games against Texas-El Paso and Texas A&M, with senior quarterback Terry Wilson failing to replicate the success he had the first two weeks. However, if Wilson can find a groove like he did against NMSU, passing for 381 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, New Mexico is more than capable of spoiling a contender’s season.
11. Colorado State
While Colorado State has somewhat rebounded from a horrendous start, the Rams have a long way to go in making people forget about two terrible losses. CSU was dominated by FCS title contender South Dakota State in a season-opening 42-23 rout on its home turf, before losing the next week to a Vanderbilt team that ranks among the bottom-10 in the country in ESPN’s College Football Power Index. The Rams got back on track with a win over Toledo, and looked respectable in a 10-point loss to No. 5 Iowa, so perhaps they’re building momentum at the perfect time.
12. UNLV
Despite showing signs of life last week in a near upset of Fresno State, UNLV is the only team deserving of the bottom spot on this list. Prior to last Friday’s 38-30 defeat, the Rebels had lost to an FCS team in Eastern Washington, before being blown out by a combined score of 85-13 the next two weeks by Arizona State and Iowa State. Doug Brumfield has been serviceable at quarterback when healthy, but he’s going to need some help if UNLV is going to win a game this year.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.