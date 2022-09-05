UW cross-country-White

University of Wyoming sophomore Jacob White, center, competes in the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. He won the 5-kilometer cross-country race, crossing the finish line in 14 minutes, 46.3 seconds.

 Cobe Wastler/UW athletics

LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming cross-country teams opened its seasons on Saturday by hosting the Wyoming Invitational on a 5-kilometer course at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne.

The season opener was highlighted by a sweep of the individual and team titles for the Cowboys, and a second-place team finish for the Cowgirls.

