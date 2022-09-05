University of Wyoming sophomore Jacob White, center, competes in the Wyoming Invitational on Saturday at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne. He won the 5-kilometer cross-country race, crossing the finish line in 14 minutes, 46.3 seconds.
LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming cross-country teams opened its seasons on Saturday by hosting the Wyoming Invitational on a 5-kilometer course at Little America Golf Course in Cheyenne.
The season opener was highlighted by a sweep of the individual and team titles for the Cowboys, and a second-place team finish for the Cowgirls.
The Cowboys were led by Jacob White, who won the individual title by crossing the finish line in 14 minutes, 46.3 seconds. He closed the performance by pulling away from a pair of Colorado State runners late in the race, finishing more than two seconds ahead of the rest of the field.
Mason Norman and Mac Zastrow finished just behind White, taking fifth and sixth with times of 15:03.9 and 15:07.1, respectively. Rounding out the top five finishers for the Cowboys were Gus McIntyre (15:09.09) and Albert Steiner (15:13.5), who finished in eighth and 11th, respectively.
As a team, the Cowboys won the title with a low score of 27 points, finishing one point better than Colorado State, who is receiving votes in the USTFCCCA Coaches Poll and ranked three spots ahead of Wyoming in the Mountain Region. The Cowboys also bested Northern Colorado (89) and Central Wyoming College (109).
On the women’s side, UW’s Katelyn Mitchem had a strong start to her season by pacing the Cowgirls with her second-place finish clocking in at 17:15.2.
UW’s Leah Christians also turned in a strong race with third place at 17:31.1. Kylie Simshauser (17:48.9) and Abigail Whitman (17:52.5) also finished inside the top 10 by placing eighth and ninth, respectively. Kaylee Bentely (18:45.8) rounded out the top-five placers for the Cowgirls finishing in 16th.
The Cowgirls were second in the team standings by posting 34 points. They were ahead of Northern Colorado (83) and 11 points behind No. 13-ranked Colorado State (23).
The Cowboys and Cowgirls will next compete on Sept. 23 when they travel to Minneapolis to compete in the Roy Griak Invitational hosted by Minnesota.