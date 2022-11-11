LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming cross-country teams will head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to compete in the 2022 NCAA Mountain Regional on Friday. The regional, starting at 11 a.m., will be hosted by the University of New Mexico at the UNM Golf Course at 11AM.
Coming off of fourth place finishes at the Mountain West Championships, which was in Laramie, the Cowboys head into the regional ranked ninth on the women’s side and 10th on the men’s side in a stacked field.
With five ranked teams in both races, the Cowboys and Cowgirls will look to compete and improve their rankings. The highest-ranked team on the men’s side is BYU at No. 2 and New Mexico at the second spot on the women’s side. There are three top-five teams going against the Cowboys and three top-six teams going against the Cowgirls.
“Thirty-one teams qualify for nationals from the nine regions,” UW coach Scott Dahlberg said. “The Mountain region has 10 women’s teams ranked or receiving votes including five ranked in the top 10. On the men’s side there’s seven ranked or receiving votes including four ranked in the top 10.
“Rankings don’t have a direct implication on going to nationals, but it’s about the day. Being in such a strong and deep region on both sides definitely demands the best out of a team to place relatively well. To maximize our potential, we have to go in with the right focus to position ourselves within the race so we’re competing with the teams we need to be around.”
Wrestling to begin season with Cowboy Open
The UW wrestling squad will officially start its season at 9 a.m. on Saturday when they host the Cowboy Open at War Memorial Fieldhouse. Other teams will include competitors from Air Force, Utah Valley, Northern Colorado and Oregon State.
“We are chomping at the bit to see these guys compete, UW coach Mark Branch said. “We know our line-up will change quite a bit this year. We have a few guys out still healing up from some offseason injuries but this will open the door for some of our young guys to grab ahold of the opportunity and show us what they’ve got.
“We are going to have to be patient and grow as the season progresses, but we feel great about some of the talent we have in our room and their ability to make name for themselves. The Cowboy will be a great place to start that process.”
UW enters the new season ranked 22nd as a team and are coming off of their first top 25 finish at the NCAA tournament since 2018. Leading the Pokes at the Cowboy Open will be Cole Moody, who starts his season ranked 20th at 165 pounds after missing most of last season because of injury. He was the Big 12 runner-up last season and qualified for his first career NCAA tournament.
Along with the returners, a handful of Pokes will be making their debut. Jore Volk is set to compete in his first college tournament following an offseason when he won the U20 U.S Freestyle National Championships and followed by winning the U20 Freestyle World Championships. He will be joined at 125 pounds by Garrett Ricks, who comes to Laramie after competing at Western Wyoming College where he was the 2022 NJCAA National Champion as well as a two-time NJCAA All-American. A total of five grapplers will be making their Wyoming debuts.