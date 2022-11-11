LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming cross-country teams will head to Albuquerque, New Mexico, to compete in the 2022 NCAA Mountain Regional on Friday. The regional, starting at 11 a.m., will be hosted by the University of New Mexico at the UNM Golf Course at 11AM.

Coming off of fourth place finishes at the Mountain West Championships, which was in Laramie, the Cowboys head into the regional ranked ninth on the women’s side and 10th on the men’s side in a stacked field.


