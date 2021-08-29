Redshirt senior defensive end Garrett Crall is excited to have his bookend back.
Redshirt sophomore Solomon Byrd, the Cowboys’ leader in sacks in 2019, opted out of the 2020 season. Starting defensive tackle Mario Mora also opted out, leaving the group somewhat thin at first glance.
But what appeared like it might be a weakness ended up being a tremendous strength.
Due to contributions from unsung heroes like redshirt freshman defensive tackle Jordan Bertagnole, redshirt freshman defensive end Jaylen Pate and redshirt junior defensive end/tackle Victor Jones, the Cowboys’ defensive front hardly skipped a beat. Bertagnole, a walk-on, was second on the team with 2½ sacks in 2020 and led all UW linemen in that department.
Now, with the opt outs back in the fold, UW’s defensive front could be as scary as ever.
“Every day is a competition now, so it’s definitely good to see,” Crall said. “It’s great to see those guys. They’ve elevated their games a lot this offseason. I’m excited for them to show everyone how they’ve improved.”
Crall, a 2020 team captain, missed three games due to a combination of offseason foot surgery and COVID-19 protocols. Back fully healthy, he and Byrd will comprise one of the top defensive end tandems in the conference. The two have a combined 20 sacks in their UW careers.
“He and I do a good job of feeding off each other,” Crall said.
On the interior, Bertagnole returns, as does redshirt sophomore Cole Godbout, who racked up 30 tackles (four tackles for loss) and a sack last season. Redshirt junior Ravontae Holt has suffered season-ending knee injuries each of the last two years, but is expected to be back in time for the start of the 2021 season. Mora is no longer with the team, per UW.
Jones was suspended from the team for a violation of team rules last November but has since rejoined the Cowboys.
It’s as complete a group inside as Godbout has seen since stepping on campus.
“I think it’s the best defensive line (we’ve had), for sure, interiorly,” Godbout said. “We have the depth and we just have some really talented guys.”
“The sky is the limit for us. What it takes to be a good DL is to have great unity and cohesion,” Crall said. “(We can be that) if we can all play together and be disruptive.”
