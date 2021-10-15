Each week, University of Wyoming beat writer Josh Criswell offers his take on the current status of each Mountain West football team. Here are this week’s power rankings:
1. Nevada (Last week: 1)
Nevada followed up a 10-point win over Boise State with an unsurprising blowout victory over lowly New Mexico State. The Wolf Pack rolled to a 55-28 victory behind a six-touchdown performance from Carson Strong, who completed 25 of 32 passes for 377 yards. NMSU quarterback Jonah Johnson passed for 425 yards and three touchdowns without an interception, but it should be noted that 21 of the Aggies’ 28 points came in the fourth quarter, with the game well out of reach.
2. San Diego State (Last week: 2)
The only undefeated team left in the Mountain West, No. 24-ranked San Diego State continued to exert its dominance with a 31-7 rout of New Mexico. SDSU, which leads the MW in total defense, held the Lobos to just 193 yards on an average of 3.2 per play. The Aztecs’ passing attack left much to be desired, but they made up for it with a 203-yard rushing performance. With a convincing win over San Jose State on Friday, SDSU could vault ahead of Nevada into the top spot.
3. Air Force (Last week: 4)
With its trademark triple-option attack being slowed down for just the second time this season, Air Force turned to an unlikely source of offensive production to beat Wyoming last weekend. The Falcons – who were held to 156.4 yards below their nation-leading rushing average – passed for 110 yards and a touchdown in the second half to secure a 24-14 victory. They’ll be tested again Saturday against Boise State in a game that’s shaping up to be a pivotal one in the Mountain Division title hunt.
4. Boise State (Last week: 6)
Boise State got off the mat following a setback against Nevada and upset a ranked Brigham Young squad on the road last Saturday. The Broncos were far from stellar offensively, being outgained 413-312, but they didn’t need to be. Boise State forced four turnovers on defense in the 26-17 win to improve to third in the country in takeaways, while holding BYU to just one touchdown over the final three quarters.
5. Fresno State (Last week: 5)
Fresno State remains at No. 5 following a bye week, but the Bulldogs have a chance to move up at least one spot with a win Saturday at Wyoming. Their success appears to be contingent on the health of senior quarterback Jake Haener, who leads the MW and ranks third nationally with 371.7 passing yards per game. If Haener is healthy, the conference’s top passing defense could be in for a long day. If not, there’s a good chance Fresno State will be picking up its second straight loss this weekend.
6. Colorado State (Last week: 10)
Few could have predicted Colorado State would stand alone atop the Mountain Division at any point this season after opening the season with embarrassing losses to South Dakota State and Vanderbilt, but the Rams have rebounded in a big way. They’ve won two of their past three games, with blowout victories over Toledo and San Jose State sandwiching a 10-point loss to No. 2 Iowa. Junior kicker Cayden Camper earned Mountain West special teams player of the week honors for his performance in CSU’s 32-14 win over SJSU, during which he tied a conference record by making all six of his field goal attempts. The Rams’ defense was also impressive, forcing three turnovers and holding the Spartans to 267 total yards.
7. Wyoming (Last week: 3)
With UW’s strength of schedule ranking in the bottom 10 in the country, the Cowboys’ first loss of the season drops them to just outside the top half of the power rankings. They’ll get a chance to bounce back this weekend, however, with a potential statement game looming against Fresno State and the nation’s No. 3 passing attack. UW leads the conference with 171.2 passing yards allowed per game, and is one of only two teams in the league holding opponents under six yards per attempt. A win over the Bulldogs would provide a massive boost to UW’s division title hopes, with struggling New Mexico and San Jose State waiting for the Pokes the next two weeks.
8. Hawaii (Last week: 8)
Hawaii pulled one of the biggest upsets in the conference this year during an Oct. 2 win over Fresno State. Now, the Rainbow Warriors will look to pick up where they left off following a bye week. They’ll have their hands full, however, as they head on the road to face a scorching hot Nevada squad.
9. San Jose State (Last week: 7)
San Jose State continued to slide down the rankings with a 32-14 loss to Colorado State last weekend. After starting the season out 2-1, the Spartans haven’t been able to recover from the loss of Nick Starkel, who suffered an arm injury against Western Michigan and hasn’t played the past two weeks. SJSU has gone 1-2 during this span, with its only win coming against arguably the worst FBS team in the country in New Mexico State.
10. Utah State (Last week: 9)
Utah State will square off against UNLV this weekend in what could be a loser-take-all matchup for the bottom spot in the power rankings. After beating Air Force 49-45 to open conference play, the Aggies lost by double digits to Boise State and BYU in back-to-back weeks. Neither of these losses would remotely compare to the setback of losing to a winless Rebels team on Saturday.
11. UNLV (Last week: 12)
UNLV picked up momentum heading into its bye week, playing both Fresno State and UTSA – which are a combined 10-2 this season – to within a touchdown. After a week off, the Rebels will continue their pursuit of their first win against Utah State. The availability of sophomore quarterback Doug Brumfield, who missed UNLV’s game against UTSA with an injury and is questionable for Saturday, could be the difference.
12. New Mexico (Last week: 11)
New Mexico will look to snap a four-game losing streak on Saturday against a Colorado State team that’s been arguably the hottest in the MW over the past month. The Lobos started out the year with wins over an FCS team in Houston Baptist and New Mexico State, which hasn’t beat an FBS opponent since 2019. It’s been all downhill since then, with the Lobos currently ranking last in the conference with 15.2 points per game.