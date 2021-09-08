LARAMIE – A near-upset in the season opener highlighted numerous areas for improvement for the University of Wyoming football team, but it wasn’t all doom and gloom for the Cowboys coming out of Saturday’s 19-16 win over Montana State.
UW excelled on special teams, overcame first-half offensive struggles and received solid play from the secondary, despite an early setback.
Here are three positive takeaways for the Pokes heading into this week’s showdown with Northern Illinois.
Defensive backs overcome Hearn’s early ejection
When Azizi Hearn was tossed for targeting less than six minutes into Saturday’s season opener, the Cowboys were left to play the bulk of the game without half of one of the Mountain West’s top cornerback tandems. With sophomore Cam Stone stepping in to fill his shoes, though, the UW secondary hardly missed a beat.
Stone recorded a pair of tackles, while providing sound coverage on the outside. Wyoming coach Craig Bohl was impressed enough he hinted Monday that Stone could still play an important role for the defense, even with Hearn returning to the starting lineup.
“We thought Cam played extremely well,” Bohl said. “He was challenged, and they did come up with a back-shoulder fade, which was a great catch. But, overall, we were really pleased with Cam, and we feel like he deserves more playing time.”
While Hearn was ineligible to join his teammates on the field, he still made an impact from the sideline. Linebacker Chad Muma and cornerback C.J. Coldon acknowledged the veteran defensive back served as a leader to the defense, while providing an extra set of eyes as to what the Montana State offense was throwing at the Pokes.
With Wyoming struggling offensively early on, the defense helped keep the Pokes in the contest by allowing just 108 yards on 21 pass attempts through three quarters. They slipped up down the stretch on a few plays, allowing 92 yards through the air in the final 15 minutes, but managed to make a last-minute stand to secure the victory.
“When Azizi got ejected from the game for a targeting call, I kind of just went up to him and was like, ‘Hey, we still need you right now. We still need you to be a leader,’” Muma said.
“(I had) gratitude to Azizi for stepping up in that role and leading Cam and the corners. If he saw something, he’d go up and talk to them.”
Added Coldon: “(It’s going to be) a big boost (getting Hearn back). We missed him Saturday, and wanted to get the win for him. He was being a great leader and teammate on the sideline, helping Cam and just helping us see things on the field. He was still locked in and focused as if he were playing.”
Bohl was also impressed with the play of senior safety Braden Smith, who finished the game with a forced fumble and eight tackles, including seven solo stops.
“I thought Braden Smith was all over the field,” Bohl said. “He caused a fumble and did a great job tackling. Many times, you don’t notice that guy is there, but his wavelength to be able to cover not just sideline to sideline, but outside the hashes, he really did an excellent job. He was in the right place at the right times.”
Special teams shines
The Cowboys’ offense and defense each had moments of inconsistency against MSU, but special teams was an area of relatively little concern.
Sophomore kicker John Hoyland picked up where he left off from a 2020 season in which he earned FWAA Freshman All-America honors, connecting on both of his field goal attempts – including a 25-yarder to put UW ahead with 4:03 to go. Freshman punter Ralph Fawaz, meanwhile, averaged 45.4 yards per kick and downed four of his five punts inside the 20-yard line, one of which stopped at the Montana State 1.
The Cowboys did have two mishaps on special teams: a botched snap on an extra point attempt, and a punt returned for a touchdown that was ultimately overturned by a block in the back call against the Bobcats. Overall, though, Bohl was pleased by the showing of his special teams units.
“I thought we really did well in the kicking game,” he said. “I thought our place kickers, punters and kickoff people were outstanding. The coverage unit had a breakdown, and we were fortunate they had a block in the back.
“We need to grease that up a little bit. But, overall, the field position game was won there, and that helped leverage our defense. We were able to make them go the long, hard way a great deal of the time.”
Second-half adjustments
Following a dismal start offensively, the Cowboys – who had three points and zero 40-plus-yard drives through their first nine possessions – needed their offense to awaken if they were going to have a shot at avoiding an upset.
That’s exactly what happened.
UW closed out its season opener with drives of 52, 67 and 75 yards, leading to a field goal and a pair of touchdowns – the last of which proved to be the game-winning score with less than a minute remaining.
Bohl credits the resolve of the offensive line and adjustments by offensive coordinator Tim Polasek for the turnaround in the crucial moments. Junior quarterback Sean Chambers also played a major part in the comeback win, compiling 129 total yards in the fourth quarter, with a 21-yard strike to Treyton Welch putting UW ahead for good with 47 seconds remaining.
“We made some adjustments,” Bohl said. “There were a couple schemes we changed with what we were doing up front. I also thought there was a resolve.
“When I went down there and spoke briefly with the offensive line, they were disappointed with how they’d performed in the first half. They wanted to perform better, and I think Coach Polasek dialed up some plays that were going to pierce some of that front. We did some things with Sean to get him on the corner, which helped.”
With 20 returning starters on both sides of the ball, senior offensive lineman Keegan Cryder says the team’s leadership and experience played a key part in their ability to secure the victory.
“That just goes to show the leadership we have on our team, and that we’ve played a lot of games and know how to stay in the fight,” Cryder said. “Just keep chopping the wood and never losing the resolve to want to win.
“This team has a lot of grit and a lot of heart ... and I think that showed in the very end.”
Muma, Fawaz earn MW player of the week honors
A pair of UW football players were recognized Monday for their performance in the Cowboys’ season-opening 19-16 win over Montana State.
Linebacker Chad Muma was named the Mountain West defensive player of the week, while punter Ralph Fawaz was selected as the league’s freshman of the week.
Muma led Wyoming with 11 total tackles against MSU, including nine solo tackles. He also had a fumble recovery, a blocked field goal, two tackles for loss and a sack.
In total, Muma made three key plays that halted potential Montana State scoring drives, and he was the leader of a defense that held the Bobcats to only 16 points.
Fawaz, a freshman punter from Cache, Okla., delivered an impressive performance in the first game of his college career. He helped shift field position throughout UW’s season opener, averaging 45.7 yards. He also placed four of his five punts inside Montana State’s 20-yard line. Fawaz had five punts of 43 yards or more, including two of over 50 yards.
The MW player of the week honors were the first of both Muma’s and Fawaz’s careers.
The other player of the week selections were Nevada quarterback Carson Strong of Nevada (offense) and Utah State kicker Connor Coles (special teams).