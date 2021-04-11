LARAMIE — Incoming University of Wyoming freshman wide receiver Tony Evans Jr. was shot and killed in Dallas this morning, according to the Dallas Police Department. The Dallas Morning News was the first to report the news.
Evans, 17, and one additional victim were found wounded at a Hawthorne Suites Hotel located on Brookriver Drive. Both were taken to the hospital, where Evans later died. The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, per police. The suspect and motive are still unknown.
Evans signed with UW in February along with Lancaster High School teammate D.Q. James. Evans was a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. He recorded 21 catches for 465 yards and seven touchdowns as a junior in 2019.
This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.