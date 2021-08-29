Call it an embarrassment of riches.
Wyoming returns two of the Mountain West’s best running backs in redshirt junior Xazavian Valladay and graduate transfer Trey Smith in 2021, who combined to rush for 1,038 yards and nine touchdowns during an abbreviated 2020 campaign. Valladay told WyoSports earlier in the winter he never seriously considered leaving UW early for the NFL, while Smith, playing his seventh year of college football, ultimately decided it was in his best interest to take an additional season.
It’s a scary proposition for opposing defenders.
“I believe Wyoming is Running Back U,” Smith said.
Valladay, a first team All-MW selection the past two seasons, is among the most dynamic players in the conference. His breakaway speed and lateral quickness are the stuff of legends. With another strong season, he will likely end up second on UW’s all-time rushing list behind Brian Hill.
Smith, who previously played at Louisville, is a sledgehammer who fights for the tough yards, while still maintaining his burst. Valladay’s yin is a perfect complement to Smith’s yang. There is no bickering or jealousy for carries among them, either.
It is truly a team effort.
“Trey’s always been a big help, no matter who’s starting,” Valladay said. “Him bringing experience from Louisville, just helping me out … Everything kind of goes hand in hand with me and Trey. I’m just very excited to have him on my side. That’s my boy.”
Reinforcements are on the way as well, as the Cowboys will regain the services of sophomore Titus Swen. Swen, who ran for 337 yards and a touchdown in 2019, opted out of the 2020 season after a few games.
Swen, now donning No. 8, is back and looked impressive during the spring, UW coach Craig Bohl said. Swen totaled 155 yards in the spring game.
Also back is redshirt freshman Dawaiian McNeely, who totaled 55 rushing yards in 2020.
There are a few young tailbacks without playing experience who could play roles in 2021 as well, including true freshman D.Q. James. James, at 5-foot-7 and 180 pounds, is on the smaller side but is the sort of versatile back who can line up all over the field, run sweeps and stretch a defense horizontally.
As far as fullbacks are concerned, freshman Caleb Driskell was among the standouts at the position during the spring, according to Bohl. Redshirt freshman Parker Christensen, who plays a fullback/tight end hybrid role, caught two passes for 28 yards last season, one of which nearly went for a touchdown against UNLV. Christensen is listed as the team’s starting fullback.
There might be a new offensive coordinator drawing up plays for the Cowboys this season, but the game plan will look largely the same as in previous years: UW will continue to pound the rock, and Valladay and Smith will still undoubtedly get their carries.
There’s a different sort of energy around the UW offense because of first-year coordinator Tim Polasek. And it has the running back room excited for the possibilities.
“This team is developing a strong unity,” Smith said. “The energy has changed. Coach P has brought a whole different energy that I’m in love with.”