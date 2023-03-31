Prigge announces the hiring of Darshaya Gallard
LARAMIE — University of Wyoming volleyball coach Kaylee Prigge has announced the hiring of Darshaya Gallard as the newest member to the Cowgirls coaching staff.
Gallard will serve as an assistant coach for Wyoming, focusing on the middle blockers while also being in charge of operations duties.
Gallard comes to UW after spending the previous six seasons as the head coach at Central Wyoming. In each of the past two seasons, Gallard led the Rustlers to the NJCAA National Tournament where they finished seventh in 2022 and ninth in 2021.
Central Wyoming has combined for a 52-19 record in the last two seasons while Gallard was named the Region 9 Coach of the Year in 2021.
Prior to her arrival to Riverton, Gallard spent 2016 and 2017 as an assistant coach at Seward County Community College. Before that, Gallard was an assistant for two years at Cowley Community College.
Gallard graduated in 2007 with her degree in social work from Nevada and received her master’s degree in the same field in 2017 from Western New Mexico.
Gallard played at Barton County Community College and Fort Hays State. After college, she played professionally for six seasons on the international circuit, playing in Germany, France and Sweden.
Golf Adds Blake Isakson to coaching staff
LARAMIE — University of Wyoming Director of Golf and head men's golf coach Joe Jensen announced the addition of Blake Isakson to the coaching staff Friday morning.
Isakson joins the UW staff after serving on the Southwest Section Junior Golf Committee for the PGA and earning numerous awards during that time.
“I’ve known Blake for a while, I actually recruited him back when he was playing so I’ve known him for a long time," Jensen said. "He’s a very good player but he’s and even better coach and teacher. He adds a lot of skill and talent to our coaching staff.
"He will be a huge help in both coaching and recruiting. He is a tremendous guy, and we can’t wait to have him in Laramie.”
Since 2020, Isakson has been listed in the US Kids Golf Coach top 50 twice along with being listed as a top 50 master coach in 2022. Along with the coaching awards, he received the 2022 PGA Game Changer Award for Player Engagement.
“We are very fortunate to bring on a coach with the skill set and experience that Blake offers," UW women's golf coach Josey Stender said. "He has a plethora of knowledge and a great energy that our players will benefit from. I am so appreciative that Joe and I work so well together, and I believe Blake will be no different.”
Before joining the UW staff, Isakson spent time working as the director of instruction at Perfect Circle Golf, using his 18 years of teaching and coaching experience to help grow the game. Over those years he has helped to start golf programs at numerous high schools in Arizona.
Isakson has also excelled as a player, most recently qualifying for the upcoming National Club Pro Championship.
“I am super excited to join this amazing program!” Isakson said in the news release. “I have been a longtime fan of Wyoming and have had some students that have gone and played for Wyoming. It’s an incredible opportunity and I am very excited to join the Wyoming Golf Family!”
Isakson was a NJCAA All-American and Academic-All American at Phoenix College before transferring to Arizona State, where he earned his bachelor’s degree in finance in 2007.