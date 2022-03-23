LARAMIE — A three-time All-American basketball player, a record-breaking runner, a two-sport star, two all-conference football players, a beloved staff member and a championship football team are the newest members of the University of Wyoming Intercollegiate Athletics Hall of Fame.
The Class of 2022 inductees, announced earlier this month, are Walter Goffigan (football, 1980-83), Wayne Jensen (track, 1969-71), Mary Johnson (administration, 1983-2010), Erin Kirby (volleyball and track, 2011-2015), Grant Salisbury (football, 1984-88), Les Witte (basketball 1931-34) and the 1988 Western Athletic Conference champion Cowboys football team.
The 29th annual induction ceremony will be Sept. 2 at UW’s Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center. Ticket information will be announced at a later date.
A total of 180 individuals and 21 teams were inducted into the Hall of Fame since its inception in 1993.
The Hall of Fame Committee met in January to make its final selections for this year’s class. The inductees must fit into one of five categories: student-athlete, coach, team, athletics staff member or special achievement. The special achievement category includes individuals who have contributed to the ideal of sports at the university.
Each nominee must receive at least 75% of the committee’s vote to be eligible for induction. Nominations are encouraged and must be submitted by Sept. 1 in order to be considered for the following year’s class. For more information, visit the UW Athletics Hall of Fame website at www.wyohof.com.
Members of the committee are Gary Crum (chairman), Tom Burman, Casey Campbell, Mike Hamel, Jim House, Rob Jarosh, Kevin McKinney, Dale Ann Meeker, Bill Schrage, Sally Ann Shurmur, Reggie Slater and Taylor Stuemky.
ERIN KIRBY
Volleyball and track, 2011-2015
Hometown: Evanston, Wyoming
An extremely talented two-sport athlete, Kirby earned honors and set records in volleyball and track at Wyoming.
As a middle blocker in volleyball, she earned All-Mountain West honors four times, and was named player of the week four times during her career. She has the UW career records for blocks and sets-played and is second in hitting percentage. She had a single-season record-setting 225 blocks in 2013, leading the MW and second in the nation.
Kirby also earned academic all-conference honors four times and was one of 30 NCAA Division I women student-athlete candidates for the Senior Class Award in volleyball.
In track, she was the MW 400-meter hurdles champion as a freshman. During her career, she earned all-conference honors in the indoor 4x400 relay, the outdoor 400 hurdles (twice), the indoor 400 hurdles and the outdoor 4x400 meter relay (twice). She has nine top-10 marks in the UW record books. Following graduation, she played one year of professional volleyball in Sweden.
1988 FOOTBALL TEAM
The 1988 Cowboys football team finished the season with an overall record of 11-2, winning the Western Athletic Conference with a league record of 8-0 and played in its second straight Holiday Bowl. With a high-scoring offense led by first-year starter Randy Welniak at quarterback and a ferocious defense, Wyoming won its first 10 games, including the first night game in the history of War Memorial Stadium, a 24-14 victory over Brigham Young University, and a remarkable 48-45 comeback win at Air Force.
Ranked as high as 10th in the nation, the Cowboys had eight players named to the all-conference team, as well as the offensive player of the year (Welniak), the defensive player of the year (defensive tackle Pat Rabold), and the newcomer of the year (running back Dabby Dawson).
Nine Cowboys earned honorable-mention All-America honors with one (Rabold) named second team All-America. Head coach Paul Roach was named WAC coach of the year for the second straight season. UW’s defensive front four (Dave Edeen, Craig Schlichting, Rabold, and Mitch Donahue) accounted for 48 quarterback sacks during the season.
LESLIE PAUL “LES” WITTE
Basketball, 1931-34
Hometown: Lincoln, Nebraska
Wyoming’s first nationally recognized student-athlete, Witte dominated the college basketball world in the early 1930s. A three-time All-American, he led Wyoming to the Helms Foundation national championship in 1934 and thrust UW into the national spotlight. Playing for his brother, coach Willard “Dutch” Witte, Les Witte was Wyoming’s first 1,000-point scorer, first basketball All-American and first consensus All-American in any sport. He was a four-time, first-team All-Rocky Mountain Athletic Conference honoree, and led UW in scoring each of his four years (rewriting the UW record book).
The Cowboys were 82-15 during Witte’s playing career and won four RMAC Eastern Division titles and two outright RMAC championships, finishing second the other two times by a total of three points. The 1932 RMAC title was Wyoming’s first conference championship in a major sport. Witte graduated from UW with a degree in geology and went on to a distinguished career with the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation.
WALTER GOFFIGAN
Football, 1980-83
Hometown: Virginia Beach, Virginia
A bruising running back/fullback, Goffigan earned All-Western Athletic Conference honors in 1981, 1982 and 1983.
Goffigan led the team in rushing yards in 1982 and 1983, averaging 4.8 and 5.0 yards per carry, respectively. He scored 26 touchdowns for the Cowboys, still the fifth-best total all-time. A team captain in 1983, he led the Cowboys in scoring with 62 points (10 touchdowns and a two-point conversion).
He signed a free-agent contract with the Dallas Cowboys in 1984 before embarking on a long career as a college athletics academic advisor, mentoring countless young student-athletes over the years.
WAYNE JENSEN
Track, 1969-71
Hometown: Leadville, Colorado
Competing for four years for Wyoming in cross-country and track, Jensen lettered eight times.
As a freshman, he took second in the mile and fourth in the 3-mile at the Western Athletic Conference championships and set four new UW records. During his sophomore year, he finished second in the mile at the WAC championships and was on UW’s record-breaking mile relay team. In 1970, Jensen was the WAC champion in the outdoor mile. He was the WAC champion in the indoor mile in 1971, breaking the conference record in the process.
As a junior, Jensen was featured in Sports Illustrated’s “Faces in the Crowd” section for holding the mile record in three states (Wyoming, Colorado and Utah). He finished his career at Wyoming with five records. His records and times are more remarkable because he ran on cinder tracks. After graduating from UW, he had a long and distinguished career as a chemical engineer.
MARY JOHNSON
Administration, 1983-2010
Hometown: Laramie, Wyoming
Johnson served as the administrative assistant in the men’s basketball office at Wyoming for more than 27 years. She was the person who kept the office running and was always there for the players and coaches when they needed a sympathetic voice.
Johnson was a constant during the years, a familiar face spanning the tenures of six head coaches, countless assistant coaches and student-athletes.
Former UW coach Larry Shyatt said Johnson “provided advice, insight and support.” Many former Cowboys players through the years shared their feelings about Johnson. Fennis Dembo said Johnson “was the sweet and controlled voice in the basketball office when all seemed upside-down after a tough loss.” For Bill Garnett, Johnson “was the calming, helpful, caring person for all of us.”
For Gregg Sawyer, Johnson was “the Mom away from home for many of us and the glue that held the program together.” Reggie Slater recalled Johnson’s “calming, steady voice … her empathy and wisdom.”
GRANT SALISBURY
Football, 1984-88
Hometown: Auburn, Washington
Salisbury was the center for the Cowboys football team during one of its most successful eras.
An honorable mention All-American in 1988, he was a two-time all-conference selection and was a major part of two championship teams. He anchored an offensive line equally skilled in run and pass blocking.
His head coach Paul Roach said of him at the time “he’s the main spoke, the heart of our offensive line. Grant has developed into one of the best centers in college football, and he’s one of the finest guys I’ve coached.”
His offensive line coach, Joe Tiller, said “Grant is tough and he’s smart. I don’t know that he’s smarter than he is tough or tougher than he is smart, but that combination makes him a fine football player and a heck of a guy.”