LARAMIE — Not many athletes wake up one day and decide to become a long snapper.
For Carson York, his decision to pick up the position was less about choice and more about his older brother needing some help in the driveway. His brother, Cade York, is the starting kicker for the Cleveland Browns and was picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft out of LSU.
When Carson was in high school, it was Cade who first had him line up as a long snapper to help him practice his field goals after school.
“One day, I was helping him practice my freshman or sophomore year, and I ended up just being good at it, so I said, ‘All right, let’s try this out, and we’ll see where it takes me,’” York said. “It wasn’t until after my junior year where I realized, ‘Oh, I could actually do something with this.’”
Luckily for York, the decision to play long snapper in high school eventually landed him on the University of Wyoming’s roster. He’s the Cowboys’ lone long snapper, and is returning for his second season in Laramie this fall.
Even the most staunch college football fans rarely think about a team’s long snapper. It’s an underappreciated job, one that UW coach Craig Bohl compares to being a firefighter.
“It’s really important, because we’ve gone through some really challenging times (at that position),” Bohl said. “Nobody appreciates a snapper. Snappers are like the fire department, nobody knows about them until you don’t have one.
“... A couple years ago, we had a hodge-podge of stuff. I held my breath every time there as an extra point or a punt or something like that. I think we’re in a different place now.”
One might wonder how a long snapper goes through the recruiting process. York wondered that, too. Unlike a quarterback or wide receiver, York’s highlight tape had to feature some of the most uneventful plays he could find.
An uneventful play meant York did his job just as it was intended.
“It mostly entailed long snapping, but I also had some tape of me covering down the field and doing some of the other things I need to do,” York said.
York landed on UW’s radar through co-special teams coordinator Shannon Moore. He piqued Moore’s interest by recording the top score as a long snapper at the Kohl’s Texas Showcase, which is a national showcase to highlight the best kickers, punters and long snappers in the country.
“It is very difficult because you have to start your recruiting process way earlier than anyone else because you want to get your name out there and get in front of coaches,” York said. “As a specialist in general, but long snappers especially, it’s one of the harder positions to get recruited as.”
York’s recruitment to UW brought him more than 900 miles away from his home in McKinney, Texas. Having not started long snapping until midway through his high school career, York was caught off guard when he was initially contacted by Moore.
“It was a big surprise to me,” York said. “My head coach got in touch with me saying a coach from Wyoming came to my high school and was talking to them about me. I was just like, ‘What?’
“I told my coaches, in the beginning, I was very hesitant about coming here, purely because of how far away it is from home. It was a big shock to me that he came out and found me. I talked to coach Moore a couple of times and had a few home visits. Finally, I got my official offer and I just ended up loving it here. I’m ecstatic that I came. It was probably one of the best choices I’ve ever made.”
York’s responsibilities for UW are centered on snapping an accurate ball to both the punter and to the holder on field goals. While it may seem simple, the task is far from it.
“It’s a lot harder than people think,” York said. “There’s so many moving parts that go into it. I personally like to argue that it’s a little bit harder than actually kicking a ball because there’s a lot more moving parts.
“I have to incorporate my legs, my body core, my shoulders and my arms, and even my head. It takes a lot to get the ball back there accurately and as fast as I need it to go back. It’s just a very difficult process.”
One of the hardest parts of being a long snapper is the mental aspect. One bad ball, and a snapper could lose a sense of confidence that took years to build up.
“I made that mistake a few times, or really only one time last year, but it’s something that I’ve been working on a lot recently,” York said. “The mental game has been one of my main focuses. Just making sure if I have a bad snap that I don’t beat myself up about it. Just think about it for a second and what I did wrong, and then move on, because it doesn’t matter anymore.”
York knows a long snapper’s name is rarely, if ever, in the post-game highlights. The only time a long snapper’s name is really ever addressed is when he’s made a monumental mistake in a game.
One of York’s biggest nightmares came true for Weber State long snapper Grant Sands last fall. Sands air-mailed four consecutive snaps on a punt that resulted in four safeties for Montana State.
The Bobcats ended up winning the game 43-38.
“I felt terrible for him,” York said. “That is the worst feeling. That’s the only time a snapper ever gets recognized.”
The mental battle of having so much pull in a game without fans realizing how difficult his job is has been taxing for York, but going into this season with a full year of experience under his belt has helped prepare him for the journey ahead.
“Those nerves and that thought gets into my head quite often, especially when I first got here and I was playing as a freshman,” York said about only being recognized for mistakes. “During that Tulsa game, we went into a second overtime and I was just talking to myself like, ‘If I screw up this snap when we’re in second overtime, it’s on me if we lose the game.’”
Another sense of comfort for York this season is the return of place kicker John Hoyland and punter Clayton Stewart. York has built a repertoire with Stewart, who’s also the holder for Hoyland’s field goals.
“It’s definitely helped to have two upperclassmen, rather than just a bunch of young guys,” York said. “Clayton’s a fifth or sixth-year senior and John’s going into his fourth year. It’s been great having those two guys with me along the way.”
One of the best parts of a long snapper’s job is the workload in practice. York often finds himself looking at the offense and defense running through drills in between field goal or punt attempts.
“It’s a lot easier than everyone else’s,” York said with a laugh. “Every once in a while, we’ll do a pre-practice with the punter, but recently it’s been kick-offs, so I don’t really do anything for that.
“We’ll do punts normally in the middle of practice, and then we’ll do field goals at the end of practice. I have probably anywhere between 10 and 25 minutes of actual practice I’m doing.”
Bohl works directly with the kickers in practice, and that includes evaluating York’s ability to deliver an accurate ball to Stewart on a consistent basis. Working with the head coach in practice has been a new experience for York, but he’s always open to constructive criticism from Bohl, especially when he delivers it in a polite tone.
“I don’t know if he’s ever yelled at me, but he’s definitely told me to get my snap down,” York said with a laugh.
York learned long ago his job as a long snapper doesn’t come with much glory or recognition. While he misses the days of his name being called by the public address announcer during his days as a linebacker in high school, he’s accepted the reality of doing whatever he can do to help the Cowboys win games.
“It’s tough,” York said. “I love hearing my name called on the big microphone and all that. In high school, I played a lot of defense, so I was always getting my name called for tackles and all of that kind of stuff.
“It’s definitely a big change not hearing my name that much anymore, but at the same time, all that matters is that I know I did a good job. That’s kind of the mindset that a specialist has to have, especially in our field. As long as we know we did a good job, it doesn’t matter what anybody else thinks.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters