LARAMIE — Not many athletes wake up one day and decide to become a long snapper.

For Carson York, his decision to pick up the position was less about choice and more about his older brother needing some help in the driveway. His brother, Cade York, is the starting kicker for the Cleveland Browns and was picked in the fourth round of the NFL draft out of LSU.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Alex Taylor is the assistant editor for WyoSports and covers University of Wyoming athletics. He can be reached at ataylor@wyosports.net. Follow him on X at @alex_m_taylor22.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus