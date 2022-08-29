LARAMIE – After a rocky start to its 2022 campaign, the University of Wyoming football team knows it has plenty of room to get better ahead of Saturday’s home opener against Tulsa.

The Cowboys were dominated on both sides of the ball during a 38-6 loss at Illinois that highlighted a blatant need for improvement in several areas. Two of the most apparent were the passing game and third-down situations on offense, with UW going 1 of 12 on third downs, and junior quarterback Andrew Peasley completing just 25% of his passes for 30 yards and an interception.

