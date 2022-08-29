LARAMIE – After a rocky start to its 2022 campaign, the University of Wyoming football team knows it has plenty of room to get better ahead of Saturday’s home opener against Tulsa.
The Cowboys were dominated on both sides of the ball during a 38-6 loss at Illinois that highlighted a blatant need for improvement in several areas. Two of the most apparent were the passing game and third-down situations on offense, with UW going 1 of 12 on third downs, and junior quarterback Andrew Peasley completing just 25% of his passes for 30 yards and an interception.
Coach Craig Bohl noted Monday that, while Peasley struggled with accuracy at times, the receivers’ inability to create separation from defenders and a lack of contested catches were also factors. Bohl added that pass blocking wasn’t an issue, with an offensive line that featured three new starters not allowing a sack or quarterback pressure all game.
“The protection was there,” Bohl said. “Between the guys running the routes, their catching ability and Andrew's accuracy, it needs to improve, and it needs to improve significantly. Those numbers are there. I think we were 5 of 20 with 30 yards passing.
"We ran the ball well, but we have to throw the ball and complete the ball better.”
With an emphasis being placed on slowing down UW’s run-heavy attack, Illinois played primarily man coverage throughout the game. Sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs, who led the Cowboys with two catches for 14 yards, admits that challenged a position group that is light on experience after losing its top two receivers from last season.
Cobbs is confident, though, that the Cowboys will be able to use their recent setback as a positive learning experience.
“After watching the film, I see a few things throughout the whole receiver room that we could've done,” Cobbs said. “There were just things we weren't prepared for, but it is a blessing that we got to go out there and see some guys that are going to play us strong and confident. We were able to see some of the things we have to do a little differently in order to be better next week.”
The loss wasn't entirely on the offense, even if Illinois scored all the points it needed less than a minute into the contest.
UW gave up 477 total yards, including 260 on the ground, while allowing Illinois quarterbacks to complete 75% of their passes. The Pokes held their own at times defensively, forcing a trio of three-and-outs, but big plays came back to bite them on a handful of occasions.
The Illini had six runs of at least 17 yards that accounted for just over 56% of their rushing production, while a 27-yard completion from Tommy DeVito to Pat Bryant late in the third quarter set up a touchdown that served as the final dagger to Wyoming’s comeback hopes.
Substandard tackling was a common theme referenced by both Bohl and sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa in terms of what led to some of these issues.
“It's definitely tough to go back and look at the film, but those are the things we need to look at,” Suiaunoa said. “We need to learn moving forward what we can do better. We definitely need to finish better. Late in the third, we got a little tired mentally and physically, so we need to learn from the tape and move forward.”
Amid a lopsided loss, the Cowboys did find a positive takeaway in their young offensive line’s performance against a Big Ten defensive front. In addition to being sound in pass protection, this group paved the way for a rushing attack that racked up 182 yards with an average of 5.9 per carry.
“I thought we rushed the ball well,” Bohl said. “I was deeply concerned about (us having) a lot of new faces on the offensive line. For us to be able to maintain that line of scrimmage and get people moved back, I thought the offensive line did a good job with that. Our numbers bared that out.
“We would have liked to rush the ball for a little more, but I think we had 180-something yards rushing – and how Illinois deployed themselves defensively was really set up to negate the run. I was pleased with that, and I felt we protected the quarterback well.”
Injury updates
Bohl described junior running back Titus Swen, who left Saturday’s game in the fourth quarter, as “day-to-day” with bruised ribs. However, he was listed atop the depth chart at running back, indicating there isn’t much concern in terms of his availability for this weekend.
Updates were also provided on sophomore defensive end Sabastian Harsh and No. 2 running back Dawaiian McNeely, who missed the season opener with undisclosed injuries. Harsh is expected to miss the rest of the season, while Bohl didn’t rule out the possibility of McNeely returning for Saturday’s game against Tulsa.
