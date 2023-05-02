LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming's men's golf team had its best-ever finish at the Mountain West Conference championships this weekend, capturing sole possession of fifth place in the 11-team field.

The Cowboys also shot the lowest tournament total in school history at any MW championship, posting a 54-hole total of 839 (-25). UW had tied for fifth place in two previous MW championships, including 2018 and 2002. but the Cowboys had never finished in sole possession of fifth.


