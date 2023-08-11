LARAMIE — The University of Wyoming held its Olympic fall sports media day Thursday for all fall sports except football.
The event was held at War Memorial Stadium’s Wildcatter Club and Suites. Players and coaches from the volleyball, cross-country and soccer teams spoke to the media about the upcoming season and what fans can expect to see.
Cross-country plans to take next steps
UW’s cross-country program enters its seventh season under coach Scott Dahlberg. His staff is rounded out by Nick Costello, Bryan Berryhill and a standout from last season, Katelyn Mitchem, who joined the staff as a volunteer assistant.
Mitchem qualified for the NCAA championships last season and won Mountain West female Scholar Athlete of the Year.
“Her year last year was special,” Dahlberg said. “We took different times last year and tried to absorb what she was doing, and not just take it for granted. It became a realistic thing for our athletes to be able to watch her go to nationals and have the success she had.”
Last season, the women’s team received national votes for the first time and was ranked as high as No. 34 in the country. The men’s team was one spot away from advancing past regionals and returns a large group of players from last year’s team.
Senior Abigail Whitman is entering her fourth season for the Cowgirls. The Laramie native has become a mainstay in the UW rotation of runners.
“Our offseason is all about staying healthy,” Whitman said. “I like going into the mountains during the summer during our offseason to train, because that’s what endurance sports are about.”
Junior Leah Christians has been a standout since her arrival on campus. She competed in every race for the Cowgirls as a freshman, and was the team’s top finisher at the Mountain West Championships, finishing 27th. Her goal this season is to help the team qualify for bigger races.
“The strengths of this team are our pack-running,” Christians said. “With us all being so close in ability, we’re able to come across the finish line in a shorter amount of time.
“Another strength is that we work together well in practice. We help each other push through a hard workout and continue to run together on recovery runs and have fun with one another.”
The men’s team has its sights set on nationals this season. After being just one spot short a year ago, the team returns eight of its top 10 runners.
Junior Ryker Holtzen is returning for his third season as a Cowboy. Holtzen has improved each year at UW, and senior teammate Albert Stein thinks he’s due for a breakout season.
“He had a great outdoor season and a great cross season,” Stein said. “The whole team expects more of him. He’s set a high standard for himself.”
Stein also mentioned Jacob White and Mason Norman as candidates for huge years. White broke the UW’s 5k record last year, and Norman has had a strong summer.
Running at Laramie’s high altitudes has the UW runners as prepared as possible for their Mountain Region opponents.
“We are always able to match our track times or even improve upon them when navigation running,” Holtzen said.
Volleyball returns with reliable seniors, strong freshmen
Kaylee Prigge takes over the reigns as head coach of UW volleyball this season after being a part of the staff for the previous four seasons. She comes from a coaching background, as her father, Dirk Koetter, coached the Tampa Bay Buccaneers from 2016-18.
Prigge is taking over for Chad Callihan, who coached the Cowgirls for 10 seasons.
“He had a ton of success here. He’s a mentor of mine,” Prigge said. “We talk all the time, and for some things, if it’s not broken, we’re not going to fix it.”
The Cowgirls will return 10 letter-winners, including last year’s MW freshman of the year in Tierney Barlow. Barlow was also an honorable mention for All-MW last season.
Also returning to UW is Kasia Partyka. She was one of two players to play in all 120 sets last season. Partyka averaged the second-most assists per set in the conference with 9.87 per game, according to UW.
Casper native Corin Carruth is back for her senior season. She led the team in kills, recording 224 last season.
“Our energy has been a lot higher in the gym,” Carruth said. “Coach Prigge is very connected with all of us. We have a mutual respect — we’re working with her, she’s working with us so we can achieve our goals by the end of the season.”
Two transfers joined the team this offseason. Holly Eastridge, a 6-foot-3 graduate transfer from the University of South Carolina enjoyed a four-season career for the Gamecocks. She appeared in 43 matches, tallied 114 kills and totaled 55 blocks, according to the school’s website.
Sonte Stewart comes to UW after spending three seasons at Florida Atlantic. She appeared in 15 matches, playing 27 sets while recording 19 kills, five blocks and five assists.
“We’re really adding some experience to our roster,” Prigge said. “Holly is awesome and has a lot of playing experience, and Sonte has some experience and can play both the left and right side, which is great.”
Eastridge sees the Cowgirls doing well, with a top 3 finish in the conference.
“That’s a goal that I’ve set for this team that, in my mind, I think is going to be very attainable,” Eastridge said. “The whole team is super motivated and brings 100% every day, which is really exciting.”
Senior Zoee Smith returns for her senior campaign with UW. She played in 20 matches last season and had a season-high 14 digs against New Mexico.
“The freshmen have really impressed me,” Smith said. “Usually, they’re quiet and shy, but seeing their personalities come out on the court is exciting. They’re going to bring a lot of strength to the team.
“They are really devoted, and I’ve never seen a group of freshmen come in and go as hard as them. They understand that this is a different level than what they’ve played before.”
Soccer reaching for new heights
Colleen Corbin enters her third year as UW’s head coach. Last season, she took home MW coach of the year honors.
UW soccer is expected to have a rewarding season. The Pokes were picked to finish first in the MW preseason poll.
The Cowgirls accumulated 100 points in the poll, including four first-place votes. San Diego State finished right behind UW with 98 points and four first-place votes.
In third place, New Mexico gathered 97 points and one first-place vote. San Jose State checked in at No. 4, tallying 92 points with three first-place votes.
Graduate student Hannah Hagen is entering her final season with the Cowgirls. She has been with the program through the highs and lows by enduring a 2-7 season in 2020.
“We are a group of girls that likes to stay present in the moment,” Hagen said. “It’s awesome, and I think we deserve it. We have to prove it and be humble at the same time.”
The team views San Jose State as the biggest threat in the conference. Last season, the Cowgirls beat out the Lobos for the regular-season crown due to a tie-breaker, but SJSU defeated UW in the MW title match.
Jamie Tatum was named MW offensive player of the year last season. Corbin said Tatum knows as well as anyone that there will be a target on her back this season.
Tatum is urging her teammates to be optimistic, enjoy the experience and embrace challenges.
Miyuki Schoyen played her first season for UW last fall. She started 15 games as the Cowgirls’ goalkeeper, recording 59 saves and allowing 18 goals. She played her first three seasons at Drexel University.
Schoyen, Hagen and Tatum all believe that freshman goalkeeper Haley Bartel has been impressive in practices. She has been vocal and fits right in with the girls on the team.
“To be a keeper, you must have a presence and come out of your shell,” Schoyen said. “And as a freshman, your confidence is really all that you have. The way she talks is very impressive.”
