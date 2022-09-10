WyoSports
LARAMIE – Coming off a performance in which it allowed Tulsa to throw for 460 yards and three touchdowns, the University of Wyoming’s passing defense was a driving force in Saturday’s 33-10 win over Northern Colorado.
The Cowboys – who entered the game ranked last in the Mountain West in both passing yards allowed and opponent’s completion percentage – forced a pair of interceptions, while holding the pass-happy Bears to 132 yards on 16 of 36 passing. UNC threw for 425 yards, four touchdowns and an interception on 65% passing the previous week against Houston Baptist.
Sixty-two of the Bears’ 132 passing yards came on three completions, while only one of their other 33 attempts went for more than nine yards.
“As a whole, we took (our struggles stopping the pass) into a great deal of consideration this week,” sophomore cornerback Cam Stone said. “Me personally, I expected way more for myself, and I was going to show it. I think we did that, and I think I did that. It’s all about consistency now.”
The Cowboys’ pressure on the quarterback also played a key role in Northern Colorado’s inability to establish the passing game.
They recorded a season-high five sacks and 10 quarterback hurries, with UNC failing to find a rhythm with either Dylan McCaffrey or Jacob Sirmon behind center. Junior defensive tackle Cole Godbout led the Pokes with three quarterback hurries, while redshirt freshman defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho – who recorded his first career sack Saturday – took down the quarterback three times.
“I think it played a big factor,” Omotosho said. “We were all getting pressure, and we were game planning for those tackles, specifically. I think that pressure did a great deal.”
FCS close calls
Coming into Saturday, the Pokes’ previous three games against FCS opponents had been decided by five points or less – with UW needing a last-minute touchdown to avoid an upset in two of these matchups.
While that wasn’t the case against UNC, it appeared this trend might continue until the latter stages of the fourth quarter. The Bears closed the gap to six with 14:48 remaining, and after forcing a three-and-out on the ensuing possession, they got the ball back with a chance to take the lead. That’s as close as it would get, though, as UNC’s final four drives resulted in a punt, a turnover on downs, an interception and a fumble.
UW coach Craig Bohl, who won three consecutive national championships at North Dakota State from 2011-13, is well-versed in the types of challenges that FCS teams can present.
“What you have is it’s an opportunity for players to prove that they belong on a different stage, so you’re going to get max effort,” Bohl said. “We told our guys that. I think sometimes you go, ‘Yeah, the old coach doesn’t know what the heck he’s talking about,’ but every game that we’ve had has been somewhat challenging. We anticipated that today, and we certainly got that.”
Familiar foe
The Cowboys’ receivers had plenty of familiarity with one player in the opposing secondary, with UNC senior Cameron Murray transferring in from during the off-season after four years with Wyoming.
Murray finished with seven tackles, all solo stops, and one pass breakup.
“We used to work out together every day in the (Indoor Practice Facility) after practice, so it was a fun matchup,” sophomore receiver Joshua Cobbs said.
Injury update
While the Cowboys came away with a win Saturday, they might have incurred a loss in the injury department.
Veteran offensive tackle Frank Crum, one of only two returning starters on the offensive line, was helped off the field during the second quarter after suffering an injury. He did not return, and it was unclear immediately after the game what his status was for Friday’s game against Air Force.
Josh Criswell covers the University of Wyoming for WyoSports. He can be reached at jcriswell@wyosports.net or 307-755-3325. Follow him on Twitter at @criswell_sports.