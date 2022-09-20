LARAMIE – University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl couldn’t have been more pleased with the Cowboys’ 17-14 win over Air Force to open Mountain West play last weekend, noting Monday that he “thought it was one of the most complete games we've had as a football team since I've been our head football coach.”
UW held the nation’s top rushing attack to 337.5 yards below its season average, while a balanced offense put up 342 total yards on an average of 5.9 per play. With the Falcons’ triple-option attack in the rearview, however, the Cowboys know that a different challenge awaits Saturday night at No. 19 Brigham Young.
“It's more like traditional football,” Bohl said. “The biggest thing is you have an offense that truly is balanced. You have a quarterback who I think is exceptional – not only myself, but all the defensive coaches. They can do so many different things, so it's more back into a normal game-plan scheme.
“Last week, we played three linebackers, and it was all option and basically zero coverage in the secondary. We won't have that type of scheme this week.”
Despite the success the Pokes had in slowing down Air Force’s unique offense, redshirt freshman defensive end Oluwaseyi Omotosho welcomes the return to normalcy that this week presents. In particular, he is excited for the chance to get after the quarterback, after tallying three sacks in a 33-10 win over Northern Colorado two weeks ago.
BYU features a balanced offense that leans slightly more toward the passing game, with 113 pass attempts to 94 rushes this year.
“One thing I'm definitely happy about is we're out of that triple-option nonsense,” Omotosho said. “The whole time in the game I was thinking about run, run, run, and I really get loose on pass rush. That's what I'm really looking forward to. I'm looking forward to the run and pass game, but now I get to pass rush more.
“With Air Force, we were so focused on them running the ball. They had (over) 500 yards (per game heading) into last week, so we're really going to be focused on the difference in the tackles we're going against. It'll be very interesting.”
While the Cowboys’ defense is looking forward to getting back to a more standard week of preparation, they also are aware of the challenge that BYU poses.
Quarterback Jaren Hall was projected this summer by ESPN's Matt Miller to be a top-10 pick in next year's NFL draft, and the junior is off to a solid start to 2022. He helped lead the Cougars to just their sixth win ever over a team ranked in the top 10 of the AP poll on Sept. 10, a 26-20 double-overtime win over No. 9 Baylor.
Hall is completing 68.8% of his passes, with five touchdowns, one interception and an average of 275.7 yards per game through the air. Senior running back Christopher Brooks has also been a threat, averaging 5.4 yards per carry with 194 yards and two touchdowns through three games.
Sophomore linebacker Shae Suiaunoa says the key for the Cowboys will be respecting their opponent, while also sticking true to the traits that have led them on a three-game winning streak.
“We know they have good players,” Suiaunoa said. “At the same time, we have to play our game, and just go out there and do what we do every week. Work hard, play fast, and we can't let them control us. We just have to go out there and play the game that we know, and trust the game plan.”
