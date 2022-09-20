UW football-Air Force-Peasley

University of Wyoming junior quarterback Andrew Peasley, center, looks to hand off the ball during a game against Air Force on Friday at War Memorial Stadium. Troy Babbitt/UW athletics

LARAMIE – University of Wyoming coach Craig Bohl couldn’t have been more pleased with the Cowboys’ 17-14 win over Air Force to open Mountain West play last weekend, noting Monday that he “thought it was one of the most complete games we've had as a football team since I've been our head football coach.”

UW held the nation’s top rushing attack to 337.5 yards below its season average, while a balanced offense put up 342 total yards on an average of 5.9 per play. With the Falcons’ triple-option attack in the rearview, however, the Cowboys know that a different challenge awaits Saturday night at No. 19 Brigham Young.

