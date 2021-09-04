LARAMIE – A new-look University of Wyoming offense will get its first challenge today against someone UW players and coaches know quite well.
The Cowboys are set to kick off their 2021 campaign at 2 p.m. against Montana State, as longtime Wyoming offensive coordinator Brent Vigen returns to War Memorial Stadium for his first game as a head coach.
UW coach Craig Bohl acknowledges the abundance of storylines surrounding his team’s season opener, with Vigen having worked with Bohl for the entirety of his head coaching career – including the past seven years commanding Wyoming’s offense.
Despite these familiarities, though, Bohl insists the connection won’t have much of an impact on how the game unfolds.
“There are just a ton of storylines,” Bohl said. “Brent and I enjoy a great relationship that goes back many years, but when the game gets going, it’s going to be about the players – and I’m sure Brent would echo the same thing. It’s professional.”
UW starting quarterback Sean Chambers echoes his coach’s business-like sentiment, although he does recognize the potential emotions that will coincide with seeing the coach that recruited him to Laramie standing on the opposite sideline.
“It’s going to be pretty neat,” Chambers said. “Coach Vigen recruited me and gave me a chance coming out of high school, so I’m forever grateful for that. Going out there and seeing him before the game is going to be pretty unique ... After the game, I’m sure we’ll share a moment or something, but during the 60 minutes of the game, it’s all about business.”
Vigen’s departure earlier this year ushered in a new era for the UW offense – one that is being led by former Iowa offensive line coach Tim Polasek, who coached with Bohl and Vigen at North Dakota State.
There will be some changes to how the Cowboys look offensively, with the intention to stretch the field in the passing game among the most notable differences. With establishing the power run at the forefront, though, there will also be plenty of similarities.
“Every time you have change, you have an opportunity to grow,” Bohl said. “It’s been different. I think our guys have really embraced Coach Polasek. (We’re) losing a guy like Coach Vigen, and I’m happy to have him become a head coach, but an opportunity for Tim to put his fingerprints on this offense is very important.
“There are some differences, but it’s not going to look drastically different from the stands. The players have really bought into what we’re doing offensively, and it’s going to be important to execute and play really fast.”
By all accounts, the Cowboys appear to be all-in on Polasek’s brand of the UW offense. Veteran offensive lineman Logan Harris says a key part of this has been the trust their new OC has built with his players.
“It’s been a new start,” Harris said. “He’s gained all of our trust, so anything he says, we do, and it’s not like we’re doing it blindly. We see all the progress that comes out of it and the positive outcome, and you understand why we do it. I’m just really excited to put something else on the field and see how it goes.”
Whether it’s in the passing game or establishing the run, Polasek has been insistent on the Cowboys’ need to have at least five “explosive” plays of 25 yards or more each game.
This mindset appears to mesh with the abilities of home-run threat Xazavian Valladay, the Mountain West’s leading rusher in each of the past two seasons, as well as a deep stable of running backs. Perhaps more than anything, though, it opens the door for big plays through the air – something that was largely absent last season.
“We have really explosive athletes on our side of the football, so we have to get those guys the ball and let them do what they do best,” Chambers said. “I’m really excited to utilize those guys all year long.”
Offensive line spurs confidence
When asked to name the offense’s greatest area of growth throughout fall camp, Chambers points to an increase in confidence.
There are several factors at play driving this, such as the return of 10 offensive starters and the arrival of Polasek, who has brought a new sense of energy to the unit. However, the primary source is an offensive line Bohl called the strength of the team late last month.
“Those guys have the most depth of any position group on our team,” Chambers said. “Those guys aren’t afraid to put the team on their back during the fourth quarter, and put a 12-play drive out there to ice the game out. We’re going to ride those guys.”
The Cowboys’ eight returning offensive lineman have played in a combined 180 games, making them not just the deepest position on the Cowboys, but one of the most seasoned groups in the entire conference.
Valladay, who has ranked in the top 20 in the country in rushing yards per game the past two years, attributes his success to the big guys that pave the running lanes for him.
“They set the tone for everything,” he said. “Those guys are so experienced.”
Harris is well aware offensive line isn’t a glorified position on the football field. But, along with fellow proven linemen like Outland Trophy Watch List honoree Keegan Cryder, he takes pride in knowing that what they do is at the heart of what the offense is trying to accomplish.
“That’s something you have to have playing O-line,” Harris said. “You have to be prideful in the work you do. It’s not an easy job, and it’s not a glorified job, but it’s something you’re doing for your guys and yourself.”
Versatile linebacker leads way for Bobcats
Likely the greatest challenge for UW, and particularly on the offensive line, will be finding a way to contain first-team all-conference linebacker Troy Andersen.
Andersen – who was the Big Sky freshman of the year as a running back and linebacker in 2017, then broke Montana State’s single-season rushing touchdown record at quarterback the next year – is poised to spend the bulk of his time on defense this season. In 10 games in 2019, seeing extended action at linebacker, he recorded 11½ tackles for loss, 6½ sacks, five pass breakups and an interception.
The UW offense knows what Andersen is capable of, and the type of threat he poses. However, going up against Chad Muma – who was named to the Butkus Award watch list earlier this summer – every day in practice has prepared the Cowboys for any opposing linebacker that comes their way.
“We know that he’s a really good player,” Harris said of Andersen. “He’s a big dude, he’s fast, and he plays all over the field. But, we also have a dude like that we’ve been practicing against all spring and fall with Chad. Just knowing how Chad plays kind of crosses over with him.”
Veteran UW defense looks to contain dual threat QB
The Bobcats, who opted out of the FCS spring season, bring back the bulk of their starters on offense. One of the new faces, however, will likely determine just how successful they are this year.
Matthew McKay transferred in from North Carolina State last offseason and won the starting quarterback job, with MSU hoping he can elevate the program from an FCS playoff contender to a legitimate national title threat. The Bobcats have shown strengths in the running game, leading the Big Sky with 258.1 rushing yards per game in 2019, and they also possess an array of playmakers on the defensive side of the ball.
What’s been missing is consistent play in the passing game. MSU ranked second-to-last in the conference with 168.5 passing yards per game in 2019 – ahead of only Cal Poly, which ran a triple-option offense at the time.
Vigen’s prior history indicates he will emphasize the rushing attack first and foremost. But, with a former three-star recruit and Power Five transfer running the offense, the quarterback position cannot be overlooked, as well.
If the Cowboys are able to stall MSU’s rushing attack and get McKay on the ground early in the game, Muma believes they will be primed for success.
“He’s a very athletic quarterback that has a decent arm,” Muma said. “The key is going to be stopping the run early on and hitting him a little bit to settle things down.”