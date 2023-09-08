LARAMIE — University of Wyoming quarterback Andrew Peasley was as happy as anybody after last weekend’s 35-33 double-overtime win over Texas Tech.
Moments after running back Sam Scott punched in the game-winning two-point conversion during the second overtime, Peasley met with CBS sideline reporter Amanda Guerra for a post-game interview on national TV.
“(Our goal was) to take them to the deep end of the pool, and they’re going to fold,” Peasley told CBS. “That’s exactly what we did, and I’m just happy to come away with a W.”
Peasley engineered a comeback for the ages, overcoming an early 17-0 deficit to upset the Red Raiders, who went into the game as the No. 24-ranked team in the coaches poll and as 14-point favorites.
Peasley started his second season at UW as the Cowboys’ leading rusher against the Red Raiders, collecting 68 yards and a touchdown on 15 carries. He was 18-of-34 passing for 149 yards and two touchdowns, including a game-tying 11-yard score to tight end John Michael Gyllenborg in double overtime.
“I think it was a perfect first game for us,” Peasley told WyoSports on Monday. “Obviously, we were going up against some real solid football players and big dudes that were hitting hard.
“Us getting the win, especially, I think it gets us over that hump of, ‘What are we, and who are we?’ I’m just excited to continue on into this next week.”
A big contributor in UW’s thrilling comeback win was the team’s connectedness throughout. The team chemistry that helped propel the Cowboys past Texas Tech didn’t start last weekend. It’s something the team has emphasized since the day last season ended.
“It’s not really something I saw, it was more something I felt,” Peasley said. “I feel like everyone was kind of just feeding off each other, like, ‘Hey, I’ve got your back,’ and that’s including the defense and special teams. It was all just kind of clicking for us.
“For us to go down 17-0 in the first quarter, we all had to take a moment and realize what we were in for and what we had to do. I think the team-building stuff and the camaraderie, that (started) before the game. That’s from January to now. For everyone to really put it all together and execute football, that’s what it turned into.”
Peasley took more than a few hits against the Red Raiders, leaving the game multiple times with various injuries. He took a hit to the head in the first half while sliding, a play that was reviewed for targeting, but ultimately was ruled an unnecessary roughness penalty.
He also took a bone-crushing sack on the last play of regulation, and stayed on the ground for several seconds. But after an extended TV timeout, Peasley returned to the field to represent UW for the overtime coin toss.
Peasley’s ability to fight through the pain made a lasting impact on the teammates around him, including Gyllenborg. His touchdown grab in double overtime was the first of his career, but it was made even more special coming from a quarterback like Peasley.
“I’m so happy for him, because us in the locker room, we knew he had that in him, and we respect him as much as anyone else, because we see it in practice, and we’ve been around him for so long,” Gyllenborg said. “For him to play like that and set the first impression for the season against a team like that, and take hit after hit after hit and keep getting back up, we’re all so happy for him.
“Everyone was able to see him do that and recognized, ‘OK, this guy, he’s got that dog in him.’”
Peasley’s grit also impressed Wyoming natives Jordan Bertagnole and Frank Crum. The pair play under the mantra of being “Cowboy Tough,” and Peasley showed that mindset to a national audience last weekend.
“We would see (Peasley get hurt), and then we’d see him run for a first down right after, so we’re like, ‘All right, we’ve got a dog out there,’” Bertagnole said after the game.
“I am extremely proud to call that man my quarterback,” Crum added.
Peasley transferred to UW from Utah State and is in his sixth and final season of college football. Since arriving in Laramie, the quarterback has earned all of coach Craig Bohl’s trust, something that was apparent against the Red Raiders.
“Andrew Peasley, his grit was exceptional,” Bohl said Monday. “He can play a little bit better, but I don’t think his effort, as far as his grittiness, can be any better.”
UW’s win over Texas Tech was by and large the team’s biggest since Peasley took over at quarterback last season. While he enjoyed the win, his focus had all ready shifted to Portland State on Monday morning.
“It was awesome,” Peasley said. “There was a lot of adrenaline going when that game ended. I think it was a battle. I’m just happy for everybody that we got to experience that kind of win, but we have a 24-hour rule, so it’s on to the next one.”
UW’s offense couldn’t have started the game much worse. The Cowboys totaled just 23 total yards in its first four drives, including two three-and-outs and two lost fumbles in their own territory.
The Red Raiders took advantage of the field position, converting the two turnovers into 10 points to contribute to their early 17-0 lead. Peasley and the rest of the offense were able to settle down in the second quarter, and ripped off 20 consecutive points to give UW its first lead midway through the fourth quarter.
Despite taking multiple big hits over the course of the game, Peasley never shied away from running the ball. One of his biggest plays was a 5-yard touchdown run to give UW a 27-20 lead in the first overtime.
After Texas Tech scored the next two touchdowns, but failed its mandatory two-point conversion in double overtime, Peasley’s touchdown to Gyllenborg came on a crucial fourth-and-seven at Texas Tech’s 11-yard line. He barely evaded an all-out blitz from the Red Raiders for the touchdown pass.
Peasley was hit low and twisted to the turf milliseconds after getting the pass off to Gyllenborg. He didn’t see his tight end run into the brown and gold end zone, but he heard the home crowd erupt shortly after.
“I had no idea,” Peasley said. “We’d called that play before, but I was late to it. I completed it for like a 5-yard ball, but I knew I was hot and they were bringing pressure. If I would have put it on him, we would have scored way earlier.
“I told (offensive coordinator Tim Polasek), if we get another shot, call that play again. We called it, and I got it on him fast. I had to that time, because they were coming. That’s probably the best feeling, when you’re looking up in the sky, and your home team is going crazy.”
Peasley’s main goal going into the season was to improve on last year’s 52.4% completion mark. While he was able to gut out the win against the Red Raiders, he completed just 53% of his passes, and had an interception negated by a defensive hands to the face penalty in the first half.
Going into this weekend’s matchup with Portland State, Peasley wants to see UW’s passing game reach an efficient state so the team doesn’t have to overcome any major deficits going forward.
“For me, personally, (my goal is) cleaning up the passing game,” Peasley said. “I think I missed a few opportunities. I had a flat route to (running back D.Q. James) that I put in the dirt.
“To be honest, the win was awesome and stuff, but when I got home, I texted (Polasek) and told him, ‘We have to make the makeable plays.’ That’s on me.”
Going back and watching last weekend’s tape, Peasley is motivated to improve under center, especially with his best win as a Cowboy now behind him.
“I think the deep ball I threw to (wide receiver Ayir Asante), it was called a drop, but I have to put it out a little farther,” Peasley said. “Little things like that for me are going to lead to me being consistent in the pass game.
“I think I should have passed for 250 (yards) that game. That was my main goal, and I feel like I failed in the pass game Saturday. Yes, I made the last play, but I missed a lot of opportunities to really expose and take control of the game.”
The Cowboys will host Portland State (0-1) at 2 p.m. Saturday at War Memorial Stadium. The Vikings are coming off an 81-7 blowout loss to No. 15-ranked Oregon last weekend in Eugene.
“We have an opponent this week who is very important to us that we need to stay focused on,” Peasley said. “Yeah, we won against Texas Tech, but our main goal is to win the Mountain West. I think to do that, we need to take it one step at a time, and really stay locked in.”
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.Explore newsletters