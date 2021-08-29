If it sounds like a broken record, it’s because it’s been the same storyline for about three off-seasons: the University of Wyoming is looking for wide receivers to step up to the plate.
The difference this time, however, is the Cowboys know who their ace is.
Redshirt freshman Isaiah Neyor exploded onto the scene in 2020, earning All-Mountain West honorable mention honors after catching eight passes for 248 yards in six games. He averaged a whopping 31 yards per reception and has solidified himself as the team’s top receiver.
A year older, wiser and more experienced, Neyor is ready to step his game up to the next level, as are the rest of his peers.
“It’s all coming together,” Neyor said. “From this wide receiver group, we’re a pretty good group. We have speed, athleticism. We have it all.”
Joining Neyor on the outside at starter is redshirt senior Ayden Eberhardt, who opted to return for an additional season. Eberhardt led all UW receivers with 16 catches last season.
The Cowboys will be without the services of junior Gunner Gentry for the foreseeable future, as the Colorado native and younger brother of former UW star Tanner Gentry suffered a knee injury during the off-season. The top backups behind Neyor and Eberhardt are redshirt freshman Devin Jennings and freshman Josh Cobbs, respectively.
Jennings caught one pass in 2020 while Cobbs did not record a reception.
The Cowboys might be short on experience outside of their top-two receivers, but losing Gentry has allowed other, younger players to get more repetitions in practice. It’s a glass-half-full way of dealing with an injury that could otherwise have deflated the wide receiver room.
Gentry caught UW’s lone touchdown pass a season ago, a perfectly placed 22-yard heave from redshirt freshman Levi Williams in the season opener at Nevada.
“It has been at least kind of nice to be able to get some younger kids experience, reps, and all of that, because that’s giving everyone some opportunities to not only learn the plays, but learn how to get open on different routes, what to do, how to see the defenses,” Eberhardt said. “(On scout team) you go against the number one defense, but you start picking up on different things that you can do and how to do things. They’re getting all of that, and they’re getting it quick.”
Eberhardt is excited about the prospect of playing in first-year offensive coordinator Tim Polasek’s offense, one that is run-heavy, yet focuses on getting the ball down the field to playmakers. Knowing that this is actually his last go-round, Eberhardt is trying not to put too much pressure on himself to have a massive final campaign.
Instead, he is looking forward to playing his part in an offense that had admittedly gotten stale in recent years. It’s a chance at what Eberhardt deems a “fresh start.”
“We all aren’t going to kid ourselves here, the last couple years haven’t been great with the wide receiver corps, passing the ball,” Eberhardt said. “We all put pressure on ourselves, quarterbacks, wide receivers, running backs, everybody has been … We all know what we need to do.”